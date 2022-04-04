49 Winchester ‘Russell County Line’: Lyrics & Story Behind the Song

49 Winchester released “Russell County Line” as the second single from their upcoming album Fortune Favors the Bold. The song hit streaming platforms in March. In a few short weeks, it has garnered nearly 100,000 listens on Spotify alone. Additionally, this song sees the band making their first official music video. That video also broke 100,000 views in the few weeks since its release.

It’s no surprise that “Russell County Line” struck a chord with 49 Winchester fans as well as other listeners. It would be hard to find someone who couldn’t relate to the song’s themes of missing home, family, and the ones you love. However, this song is personal for the guys in the band. They all hail from Castlewood, Virginia which is located along the Russell County Line. Adding that personal detail helped to make the song a hometown favorite.

“Russell County Line”

Best Lines: “And I have traveled far and wide, and I have died and lived and flown through time and Space. / And the most familiar happiness I’ve ever known is here with me again. / Tucked away inside my home this rolling stone has found a rock to call his friend.”; “And if you wonder how I’m doing, know that I am doing fine. / But I wish I was in Virginia on the Russell County line.”

March 11, 2022 Written By: Isaac Gibson

Isaac Gibson Produced By: Stewart Myers, 49 Winchester

Isaac Gibson Tells the Story Behind “Russell County Line”

Recently, I spoke to 49 Winchester’s songwriter/vocalist Isaac Gibson about “Russell County Line.” He said that he wrote the song on the way home from touring. “I was just exhausted and absolutely just beat up,” he recalled. “But I was so happy that I was coming home. I was so happy to see my family, so happy to see my girlfriend and get back home to my pets and get back to the swing of things here at home.”

Make no mistake, Isaac and the rest of the guys in 49 Winchester love being on the road. However, touring isn’t all unicorns and roses, it has plenty of rough patches. Those rough patches, Gibson said, make coming home feel that much better. “As much as I love being out and about, touring, and seeing new faces, the bullsh-t you have to put up with on the road makes coming home so much sweeter.”

Gibson went on to say that “Russell County Line” is probably his favorite song on the new 49 Winchester album. More than that, he’s found that people from his hometown enjoy the song. “I’m glad that people around home have responded so well to it, that was a cool thing,” he said.

49 Winchester “Russell County Line” Lyrics

[Verse]

I have traveled such a distance just to see the smile that’s on your face

And I have traveled far and wide, and I have died and lived and flown through time and space

And the most familiar happiness I’ve ever known is here with me again

Tucked away inside my home this rolling stone has found a rock to call his friend



[Chorus]

And if you wonder where my heart is when I’m out on the road

It’s right at home, I left it honey just for you to hold

And if you wonder how I’m doing, know that I am doing fine

But I wish I was in Virginia on the Russell County line

[Verse]

Captivated by your beauty, I look at you and see the one I love

Reunited in this tomb where our pride died and was buried from above

And in that dirt was planted seeds of hope, and from them grew the flowers of our lives

All our favorite little things that true love brings, all the times we laughed and cried

[Chorus]

And if you wonder where my heart is when I’m out on the road

It’s right at home, I left it honey just for you to hold

And if you wonder how I’m doing, know that I am doing fine

But I wish I was in Virginia on the Russell County line

And if you wonder where my heart is when I’m out on the road

It’s right at home, I left it honey just for you to hold

And if you wonder how I’m doing, know that I am doing fine

But I wish I was in Virginia on the Russell County line

I wish I was in Virginia on the Russell County line