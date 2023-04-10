ABBA Guitarist Lasse Wellander Dead at 70

ABBA guitarist Lasse Wellander has died at 70 years old, the musician’s family announced, after battling cancer. The Sweden native died on Friday, April 7..

Wellander’s family wrote on his official Facebook page, “It is with indescribable sadness that we have to announce that our beloved Lasse has fallen asleep.” The family said that “Lasse recently fell ill in what turned out to be spread cancer.” They added that “early on Good Friday he passed away, surrounded by his loved ones.”

The family wrote that Wellander was “an amazing musician and humble as few. But above all, you were a wonderful husband, father, brother, uncle and grandfather,” according to the family. “Kind, safe, caring and loving… and so much more, that cannot be described in words. A hub in our lives, and it’s unbelievable that we now have to live on without you.” The post, from family members Lena, Ludvig, and Andréas, ends, “We love and miss you so much.”

Lasse Wellander Started Recording With ABBA In 1974

Wellander began his career as a guitarist as a child in the early ’60s. He was a member of local bands in his hometown of Nora, Sweden. In October 1974, Wellander began recording with ABBA for their hits, “Intermezzo No.1” and “Crazy World.” He became the Eurovision-winning band’s main guitarist and toured with them in 1975, 1977, 1979 and 1980, Entertainment Tonight reports.

n 2007, Wellander helped record the soundtrack for Mamma Mia, starring Meryl Streep and Amanda Seyfried. The musical film tells the story of a bride-to-be trying to find her real father told using songs by ABBA.

Wellander Wrote About Experience Of Recording Soundtrack For ‘Mamma Mia’

Wellander details the experience on his website. The guitarist wrote, “Atlantis is the former Metronome Studio where many ABBA songs were recorded before the Polar Studio was built in 1979.” He added that “there was a real feeling of déjà vu when we returned to ‘the scene of the crime’ after 25 years to record ABBA songs again.”

Meanwhile, in addition to his work with ABBA, Wellander released seven solo albums. Two of those entered the Top 40 album charts in the mid-1980s. In 2005, The Royal Swedish Academy of Music awarded him the Albin Hagström Memorial Award. Wellander’s most recent singles, including “O Come, All Ye Faithfull,” were released in 2022.