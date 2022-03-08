ACM Awards 2022: Kelly Clarkson Pays Tribute To Dolly Parton With ‘I Will Always Love You’ Performance

Kelly Clarkson shined in her Dolly Parton tribute of “I Will Always Love You” at the 2022 ACM Awards.

After the performance, Parton hosted the show and came out to hug the 39-year-old host and former “American Idol” winner.

Social media ate up Clarkson’s tribute, going on the Academy of Country Music’s Twitter post to express their love for the singer.

The busy singer found time for Parton and country music fans Monday. She’s been a long-running coach on “The Voice” for the past seven seasons while hosting her talk show, “The Kelly Clarkson Show.”

Dolly Parton Enjoyed Kelly Clarkson’s ACM Version

Parton, who hosted the ACM awards show with Jimmie Allen and Gabby Barrett in Las Vegas, said she thoroughly enjoyed Clarkson’s version of her everlasting song.

“Oh, my gosh. That is so great. I know that Whitney is smiling down on us tonight,” Parton said after watching Clarkson. “She’d be proud of that. I was backstage trying not to cry my fake eyelashes off.”

Clarkson threw praise back at the 76-year-old country music icon. She teased her performance during one of her talk show episodes recently.

“I’m super stoked because the one and only Dolly Parton is hosting, and I have a special tribute planned just for her,” the “Because of You” singer said during a February episode. She added, “I love her so much.”

Before Monday’s show, Parton learned about the performance, telling “Entertainment Tonight” that she “felt great” that Clarkson wanted to do it.

Dolly Parton said she was excited about the Kelly Clarkson’s ACM Awards performance on March 3 because “Kelly is one of the greatest singers in the world.” Parton added that she was confident Clarkson would bring her best to the song. She said the song tribute would be “special to (her), of course.”

Clarkson and Parton are redoing the country music’s iconic “9 to 5” song, and it comes out soon. The duo will have an accompanying “Still Working 9 to 5” documentary. According to Taste of Country, the documentary will premiere at the 2022 South by Southwest Festival on March 13

Social Media Crowd Eats Clarkson’s Performance Up

Dolly Parton’s 1973 song is known as one that’s a hard one to duplicate with the legend’s passion and energy.

Many have tried, but few have successfully performed the song live or even in the studio. Linda Ronstadt, LeeAnn Rimes, and Amber Riley have their fantastic versions of the song.

Of course, the late Whitney Houston pulled off the fantastic song for the 1992 soundtrack of her movie with current “Yellowstone” star Kevin Costner. Reportedly, Parton made $10 million off the song’s royalties.

Monday’s Clarkson performance has to be right up there with the best ones.

One fan, Barbara Wadsworth, called Clarkson a “phenomenal singer and lady.”

She added, “I am so happy, this was such blessing. Perfect, (the) Best I have seen in a while. Thank y’all for the Glorious blessing. All Smiles.”

Another Twitter user named Gustave said Clarkson “nailed it.”