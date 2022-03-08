ACM Awards 2022: See the Full List of Winners From Monday Night’s Show

Following a spectacular night at the 2022 ACM Awards in Las Vegas, here is the full list of winners from the popular country music awards show.

According to the Washington Post, the ACM Awards became the first award show to switch from broadcast television to streaming only on Monday. The event was available through Amazon Prime Video. Country music icon Dolly Parton co-hosted the big event alongside Jimmie Allen and Gabby Barrett.

Among the winners of the ACM Awards were Chris Stapleton (Male Artist of the Year); Brothers Osbourne (Duo of the Year); Old Dominion (Group of the Year); Parker McCollum (New Male Artist of the Year); Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood (Single of the Year for If I Didn’t Love You); and Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde (Music Event of the Year for Never Wanted to Be That Girl).

Morgan Wallen was named winner of ACM Awrards’ Album of the Year award for his Dangerous: The Double Album.

Miranda Lambert was dubbed Entertainer of the Year and Video of the Year winner. But she wasn’t in attendance at the ACM Awards.

Country music newcomer, Lainey Wilson scored ACM Awards’ New Female Artist of the Year and Song of the Year.

Despite Some Struggles in 2021, ACM Awards’ Names Morgan Wallen Album of the Year Winner

Following a dramatic year, Morgan Wallen was named the winner of the ACM Awards’ Album of the Year award for his 2021 album Dangerous: The Double Album. In his award acceptance speech, Wallen opened up about the creation of the album. “When I started this album, I was a kid. By the time I put it out, I was a father. That’s become more important to me than anything else. To my son, this album and this award will signify that his daddy was a fighter. And he chased his dreams and worked out to make them a reality.”

The ACM Award winner then shares that he wanted to give a special thank you to all the songwriters, producers, and musicians that were part of his album. “I wish you were standing here next to me now. This project would not be complete without each of them.”

Miranda Lambert and Country Music Newcomer Lainey Wilson Both Were Dubbed Big Winners at the 2022 ACM Awards

Meanwhile, Miranda Lambert scored both Entertainer of the Year and Video of the Year awards at the ACM Awards. She received Video of the Year alongside Elle King for Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home).

However, the country singer was unable to be present at this year’s big event. She was at the C2C Festival in Europe and that prevented her from being at the ACM Awards. “I’ve been waiting for this for a really, really long time,” Lambert declared in her acceptance speech on video. “I actually thought it would happen. This one goes out to all the girls out there. We did it!”

Country music newcomer, Lainey Wilson, also received ACM Awards’ New Female Artist of the Year and Song of the Year. She received Song of the Year for Things a Man Oughta Know.