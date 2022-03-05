ACM Awards Hypes Ceremony With Time Lapse of Stage Build

Is this one of the best weekends to be in Las Vegas or what? The ACM Awards stage is built and ready for a night of stars. You have NASCAR throughout the weekend, UFC 272 with a grudge match between Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal, and of course the ACMs! Don’t get better than that.

What to Know

ACM Awards Stage is set up at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas

Dolly Parton is the host for the big night

This year, the awards show will only appear on Amazon, not a regluar cable network

With the stage set, the biggest stars in country music are soon going to invade Sin City. Check out this time-lapse video below and see it for yourself.

It's all coming together for the #ACMawards! Get ready for the amazing performances that will take place on this stage Monday night 🎶 pic.twitter.com/A4ngubt66L — ACM Awards (@ACMawards) March 5, 2022

When you go to Vegas, there is a lot to do. Usually, you can catch a show, gamble, find some good food, and participate in all sorts of fun and debauchery. However, it does seem like a very special weekend with all that is going on throughout Vegas. If you are in town and don’t find something that you want to go see or do, then you are just a joyless person.

It was last month when the performers were announced for the show. The ACM Awards stage is going to be host to some great artists. Chris Stapleton, Ashley McBryde, Carly Pearce, Thomas Rhett, and more. Stapleton might have a huge night because he has five nominations to match Walker Hayes with his five.

Dolly Parton is the host and you know that means that we are in for a few good jokes and a good time like always. Make sure you have Amazon Prime Video so you are able to catch the show and all of the performances.

ACM Awards Stage Ready for a Huge Night

There are a lot of great performances lined out. And, a lot of great artists have been named nominees. It seems like there have been a lot of announcements made. One great thing to see is that Carrie Underwood didn’t get snubbed again this year. Fans were not happy last year when she came up without a single nomination.

This year, along with Eric Church, Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, and Chris Stapleton, Underwood is nominated for Entertainer of the Year. There are a lot of awards up for grabs and a lot of artists that could win them. Entertainer of the Year and the Male and Female subcategories are going to be hotly contested.

So, this weekend’s stage is set. There is so much going on, and this isn’t even all of it. Viva, Las Vegas! ACM Awards, NASCAR, UFC, concerts, gambling… y’all, I need to get out to there. Anyone got a plane ticket?