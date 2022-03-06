ACM Awards Shares Behind the Scenes Footage of Dolly Parton in Her Element

Mixing the ACM Awards and Dolly Parton together makes a lot of sense. The country music legend has won some major awards. She’s piled up enough of them to go along with her well-known philanthropic ways. But the ACM Awards decided to share a little sneak peek into what she’s doing. Dolly Parton hosts this year’s ACM Awards and they will be shown on Amazon Prime.

At A Glance

Dolly Parton is hosting the ACM Awards this year and is quite busy.

The legendary country music singer-songwriter does a lot of prep work.

Through some behind-the-scenes peeks, we see Parton making some promos.

Also, Parton’s wardrobe finds its way among the video clips, too.

ACM Awards Dolly Parton Collaboration Keeps Her Busy

In this ACM Awards Dolly Parton look below, we’ll see some clips where she’s doing some work ahead of the ceremonies. She’s probably filming some advance work as in promos for the event. Also, you’ll get a chance to see some wardrobe looks that she might be wearing. It’s simply a view into the world of Dolly.

The show has moved to a streaming platform for this year. It also will be held in Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Awards Show Takes Center Stage At Allegiant Stadium This Year

These are changes that have been set in place. One of the things that you can be looking for in the ACM Awards this year is a lot fewer commercials. After all, Amazon Prime does not need to have commercials run on there. What does this mean? Hey, it’ll be a tighter show. Usually, awards shows have been hitting the three-hour mark in recent years.

Because of this, viewers have been getting tired and simply not watching in some cases. The ACM Awards probably wants people to hang around. She is a headliner, for sure, but she’s just one of the hosts for the show. Gabby Barrett and Jimmy Allen are also part of the scene, too.

Kelly Clarkson Plans On Performing Tribute To Dolly Parton

A lot of other artists, as we said, are lined up for the event. They do include Jason Aldean, Luke Bryan, Maren Morris, and Thomas Rhett. Plenty of others will be there, too, including Lady A.

Oh, you might be looking for a Yellowstone tie-in somewhere, too, right? Good news if that’s you. Luke Grimes and Kelsey Asbille will be there as presenters. Just another reason to tune into the ACM Awards on Sunday night.

If you thought we were through with the ACM Awards Dolly Parton tie-in, then we have another one for you. Kelly Clarkson will be part of the show as she does a tribute to the legendary singer.