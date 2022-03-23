Aerosmith Announces Return of Las Vegas Residency

Aerosmith is returning to Las Vegas for a six-month-long residency. And you can start buying your tickets next week to see the Hall of Fame rockers.

Aerosmith announced their Las Vegas residency, Wednesday. The group teased that it will give fans “exclusive, unreleased audio and never-before-seen visual from Aerosmith’s archives.”

Aerosmith dubbed the residency “Deuces Are Wild” back in 2019 when the group first premiered it. Country star Miranda Lambert and her husband even were in the audience to check out the first show. And that show opened with a lengthy video about the history of the legendary rockers. So expect an update of the video. Plus, the group recently found some rare audio recordings in the vault from 1971. They’ll be releasing the music, packaged as Aerosmith — 1971: The Road Starts Hear, next month.

Aerosmith guitarist Joe Perry talked about the Las Vegas residency with USA Today.

“The fans want live music, and we want to be out there playing it,” Perry said. “Certainly people want to hear the so-called classic songs, but it’s been great to throw something in from, like, Nine Lives album that people want to hear. The stage is wide open for us to do a couple of acoustic songs, or Steven can go to the piano and play a ballad off an album we haven’t played since it came out. There are so many different age groups of fans in the audience, and we don’t want to do a disservice to any of them.”

The group hasn’t performed together since February of 2020, right before the pandemic shut down the world. Coincidentally, the group anniversary was in 2020. So what do you give a (belated) half-century anniversary? A fancy residency, even if it is two years later.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Aerosmith Isn’t Only Top Act Doing Residencies in Las Vegas

The group will do the show from Dolby Live at Park MGM theater home from June through December. “The only rust at Dolby Live is going to be our van in the lobby!” Steven Tyler said in a statement to announce the residency. “We are locked, cocked and loaded!” FYI – Tyler, ever the rocker, turns 74 later this week.

Vegas definitely is the place to be to see fantastic musical acts. Others doing residencies include Lady Gaga, Santana, Sting, Celine Dion and Katy Perry. Carrie Underwood starts hers today. You can check out a list of performers here.

Perry said the residency will include a favorite feature. He and Tyler will be lifted above the stage for the encore, just like in 2019. Perry said “that’s the kind of stuff that makes it a rock ‘n’ roll show.”

Tickets go on sale, March 31. You can check out the details here. If you’re thinking about going, we’ve got a list of some of the songs Aerosmith played in their last Vegas residency. The setlist included “Train Kept A-Rollin,’” “Mama Kin,” “Back in the Saddle,” “Kings and Queens,” “Sweet Emotion,” “Hangman Jury,” “Seasons of Wither,” “Stop Messin’ Around,” “Cryin’,” “Livin’ on the Edge,” “Love in an Elevator” and “Dude (Looks Like a Lady).”

The encore was classic Aerosmith, with “Dream On” and “Walk This Way.”