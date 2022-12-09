Aerosmith Cancel Final Show of Las Vegas Residency Due To Steven Tyler’s Health

Unfortunate news for Aerosmith fans: the band has had to cancel the last shows of their Las Vegas residency. This is due to frontman Steven Tyler’s health, which caused the sudden cancelation of their Dec. 3 and Dec. 5 shows. The band put out a statement on their social media announcing the cancelation.

“We are so sorry to announce we are canceling these last two Las Vegas Shows. On the advice of doctors, Steven has to sit these out,” the statement reads. The band had scheduled shows tonight, Dec. 8, and Sunday, Dec. 11. “Stay healthy and we’ll see you in the new year!”

The statement clarified that tickets purchased through Ticketmaster would be automatically refunded. Previously, the band had to suddenly cancel their show on Dec. 3 due to Steven Tyler’s undisclosed illness. News of the cancellation came just minutes before the show was scheduled.

“It is with great disappointment that we are forced to cancel tonight’s show in Las Vegas due to Steven feeling unwell and unable to perform,” the band wrote on Instagram. “He is expected to make a full recovery for Monday night’s Las Vegas show.”

Unfortunately, it seems that Steven Tyler has not yet made a full recovery. On Dec. 5, the band was forced to cancel another show. “On the advice of my doctor, I’m taking more time to rest,” the statement read, allegedly quoting Steven Tyler. “There is nowhere we’d rather be than on stage surrounded by the greatest fans in the world. We sincerely apologize.”

Aerosmith launched their Deuces Are Wild Las Vegas residency on Sept. 14, months after it was initially supposed to kick off. The band postponed the dates until September because Steven Tyler voluntarily checked himself into rehab. He had a relapse following surgery earlier this year.

“As many of you know, our beloved brother Steven has worked hard on his sobriety for many years,” Aerosmith wrote at the time. “After foot surgery to prepare for the stage and the necessity of pain management during the process, he has recently relapsed and voluntarily entered a treatment program to concentrate on his health and recovery.”

It was reported that Tyler was doing “amazingly well” following rehab, and he returned to the stage for the residency in September. Tyler’s bandmate Joe Perry spoke about Tyler’s health and how he was doing in a June interview with WBUR.

“He’s doing great,” Perry replied when asked how Steven Tyler is doing. “I talk to him almost every day. He’s looking forward to getting out there and I’m really happy we’re playing in New England to get started. It’s kind of the start of our 50th-anniversary rollout.”