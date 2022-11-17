Aerosmith Donate Two Red Trucks for Florida Hurricane Relief

Legendary rock group Aerosmith is helping out Florida in the wake of two devastating hurricanes that hit the Sunshine State. Aerosmith donated two Community Emergency Vehicles to the Red Cross of Central Florida. It is one organization still working to provide relief after Hurricanes Ian and Nicole smashed into the state.

Both of the two 2023 Chevrolet Silverados are currently in production. When they get done, they’ll have the band’s famed Walk This Way logo on them. Both of the cars are set to be delivered this spring, a press release indicates. Band member Joe Perry, who lives in Sarasota, Florida, put out a statement. He said that he and his bandmates were “devastated by the disastrous impact of Hurricane Ian.”

Aerosmith Band Members Personally Touched By Major Storms

“Too often we are seeing these disasters increase in frequency and intensity due to climate change, having a strong Red Cross is more critical than ever before,” Perry, the band’s guitarist, said. “We’re proud to support the Red Cross and we know these vehicles will be an important tool helping people in need for years to come.”

Aerosmith bass guitarist Tom Hamilton also said that his loved ones were affected by Hurricane Ian’s damage. The storm made landfall in Florida back in late September, PEOPLE reports. “My family has a small place in the area that was hit hardest by Ian,” Hamilton said in a statement. “We’ve been going there every year for almost 30 years. Our house was severely damaged and our hearts as well. We know others were affected even more so I’m very grateful to be able to make a contribution towards helping people get their lives back to normal. We made it through Charlie, we’ll make it through this one!”

Red Cross Emergency Vehicles Still Working Hard In State

Right now, Red Cross emergency vehicles are being used to get hot meals to families. The organization continues to provide shelters and aid stations now even weeks after both storms hit Florida. Red Cross partners have been giving away 1.7 million meals and snacks, along with more than 400,000 supplies, the release added.

“During a local disaster, Red Cross community emergency response vehicles are among the first on the scene, driven by compassionate volunteers who provide emergency relief and emotional support,” Eric Corliss, Regional CEO, American Red Cross of Central Florida and the U.S. Virgin Islands, said in a statement.

Hurricane Ian hit Florida on Sept. 28 as an “extremely dangerous” Category 4 storm. It had sustained winds of 150 mph, knocking out power in more than 2.5 million homes. In November, Tropical Storm Nicole reached the Bahamas before it hit Florida as a Category 1 hurricane.