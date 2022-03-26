Aerosmith Drummer Joey Kramer Takes ‘Leave of Absence’ From Band Ahead of Las Vegas Residency

Just days after Aerosmith announced plans to return to their Las Vegas residency after a two-year hiatus, drummer of the iconic rock band Joey Kramer has reportedly taken a “temporary leave of absence.”

According to USA Today, Joey Kramer has “regrettably” made the decision to sit out Aerosmith’s performances in 2022 so he can focus fully on his family during “uncertain” times. This was a statement made by the group. The media outlet further revealed that Kramer was estranged from the group in 2019. However, he did return in 2020.

The other Aerosmith bandmates share in the statement that they and Joey Kramer look forward to his future performances with the group. Meanwhile, John Douglas will be taking over for Kramer on the drums while he is on leave.

Joe Perry also spoke to the media outlet about Aerosmith’s upcoming return to Las Vegas. “Certainly people want to hear the so-called classic songs. But it’s been great to those something in from, like [1997] Nine Lives album that people want to hear. The stage is wide open for us to do a couple of acoustic songs. Or Steven can get to the piano and play a ballad off an album we haven’t played since it came out.”

The Aerosmith bandmate also stated there are so many different age groups of fans in the audience. “And we don’t want to do a disservice to any of them.”

Along with the Las Vegas residency, Aerosmith is planning to release Aerosmith – 1971: The Road Starts Hear. USA Today states that it is a “rare” recording discovered in the band’s vaults. It was originally released in limited form for 2021’s Record Store Day. This album will be available on CD and digital formats on April 8th.

Joey Kramer Previously Revealed His Favorite Aerosmith Album

During a 2014 interview with Smashing Interviews, Joey Kramer revealed his all-time favorite Aerosmith album. “Rocks is probably my favorite Aerosmith album. I think we had come to a point, at that time, where the playing and the songwriting and the musicianship in the band was all really on the upswing. Especially playing wise.”

The Aerosmith bandmate further revealed that the 1976 album was probably the best record the group had done technically or professionally at that time. “The songs speak for themselves. Because they withstood the test of time like all the others have. Rocks is the epitome of what Aerosmith is all about.”

When asked if he has any plans to retire from the music business, the Aerosmith drummer declared at the time. “I don’t think so. I have too many other things I want to do.”

He then added, “I want to proceed with my coffee company and make that my priority when I’m not on the road. That’s my newest project.”