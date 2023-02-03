Aerosmith or Van Halen: The Internet Is in a Heated Debate About Which Band Is Better

Another debate is brewing on Twitter (surprise). But this time, it isn’t politics. However, the internet is nonetheless up in arms about it. The question? Van Halen or Aerosmith?

“Van Halen OR Aerosmith?” asks a post on the Return of Rock Twitter page on Thursday, February 2. Linked to the tweet is an article from the outlet ranking Van Halen’s multiple albums over the decades.

In the thread connected to this Twitter post, fans share their own opinions on the matter. One fan notes that “VH” (Van Halen) is a group that they love. However, Aerosmith has so many memorable rock classics that they take the lead.

“Love VH but “Walk This Way” “Sweet Emotion” “Dream On” “Train Kept A Rollin” “Last Child” “Dude Looks Like A Lady” etc,” the fan writes. “Gotta go with the bad boys from Boston [Aerosmith].”

Van Halen Or Aerosmith? One Fan Thinks It Depends On The Era

One music lover responds to the music-related inquiry posed in the Twitter post by noting it depends on when the fan listened to which group. According to this Twitter user, if one was “born in the ’60s your answer is probably Aerosmith.” However, the fan says “if like me your brother started listening to VH in 1979 and you were 7 – the answer is clear.”

“You have to restrict it to the early years for both,” another Twitter user notes.

“Later Aerosmith and their power ballads were pretty lame, and so was all the synth-pop crap that was so much of Van Hagar,” the tweet continues relating the popular group Van Halen to the band’s second lead singer, Sammy Hagar.

“So who to pick? EVH [Eddie Van Halen] was incredible on the guitar, [and] Aerosmith was probably better songwriters.”

Another fan notes that they don’t see this race being close at all. This Twitter user also recognizes the vocal shake-ups Van Halen has faced during the group’s decades of fame.

“This is not close,” the Twitter user says. “VH [Van Halen] was great but DLR [David Lee Roth] can’t even carry a note anymore. Sammy is still the man!”

Sammy Hagar Almost Took Over Steven Tyler’s Place In The Iconic Band

It looks like there was one point in time when this poll was almost made irrelevant, according to an update from Aerosmith guitarist, Joe Perry. According to an interview featured on Ultimate Classic Rock, there was one point when the band considered replacing iconic frontman Steven Tyler with none other than Van Halen’s Sammy Hagar.

According to reports, when Steven Tyler decided to join Jennifer Lopez and Randy Jackson on American Idol years ago, the band started looking for front-man replacements. Among the candidates was singer Sammy Hagar of Van Halen fame, Perry says.

“I’m not sure how it got out there, but Sam I know as a really mellow guy, easy to get along with,” Perry explains. “He definitely had the pipes so I can see why that idea had been floated.”

This merger was unnecessary, however, when Tyler called it quits after just two years of starring as a judge on Idol. He returned to his bandmates and the search came to a halt.