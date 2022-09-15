Aerosmith Returns to Stage for First Time Since Canceling Dates for Steven Tyler’s Rehab Treatment

Steven Tyler is back rocking for the first time since canceling a string of concert dates. He returned as part of Aerosmith’s Deuces Are Wild residency show in Las Vegas on Wednesday night.

Tyler, now 74, never directly referenced his recent time in rehab. However, he did seem to make an indirect reference during the show.

“It’s either too much or too little all the time. I’m a big fan of too much,” he told a woman in the front row after she said something to him.

Tyler exuded energy in his first Vegas show back from treatment. Tyler’s voice was incredibly vibrant. The only mishap in the show was that the microphone belt faltered multiple times. Tyler attributed this to his belt being too tight.

“I’m on the edge right now,” he said after singing, of course, “Livin’ On The Edge.”

Because the former American Idol judge sought treatment earlier this summer, Aerosmith canceled their June and July residency dates at the Dolby Live Theater at Park MGM. However, Wednesday marked the frontman’s return.

Back in May, the Boston-based group said it was “devastated” to cancel those eight shows on the Strip. However, they knew it was the right thing to do for Tyler’s sake.

Tyler has a long-documented history of substance abuse battles. Reportedly, he relapsed following foot surgery.

“As many of you know, our beloved brother Steven has worked on his sobriety for many years,” Aerosmith said in a social media statement at the time. “After foot surgery to prepare for the stage and the necessity of pain management during the process, he has recently relapsed and voluntarily entered a treatment program to concentrate on his health and recovery.”

Steven Tyler’s History with Aerosmith and Addiction Struggles

However, Tyler seemed to tease the audience by remarking on the concertgoers’ debauchery.

“You all behaving yourselves,” he asked a part of the crowd. Most of them responded with “no.” Tyler replied, “No? Good!”

After rocketing to success in the 1970s, by the late ’70s and early ’80s, the band’s success was waning. All band members, especially Tyler, fell deeper into their drug problems. Tyler collapsed onstage during a Springfield, Illinois concert in 1984. After this, the band staged an intervention, and Tyler eventually entered rehab, along with the other band members.

After this, they set out on a comeback that propelled them back to superstardom. Their next four albums all went multi-platinum and spawned thirteen Top 40 singles.

Steven Tyler and Aerosmith are regarded as rock and roll legends. The band was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2013, while Tyler is listed on Rolling Stone‘s list of greatest singers of all-time.

Both Tyler and bandmate Joe Perry were inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame for their contributions to music.