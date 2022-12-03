aerosmith-unexpectedly-cancels-concert-after-steven-tyler-falls-ill

Aerosmith was forced to cancel their Deuces Are Wild Las Vegas residency show on Dec. 2 due to Steven Tyler falling suddenly ill and being unable to perform. The band posted a statement on social media announcing the cancelation.

“It is with great disappointment that we are forced to cancel tonight’s show in Las Vegas due to Steven feeling unwell and unable to perform,” the band wrote on Instagram. “He is expected to make a full recovery for Monday nights Las Vegas show.”

The band then explained that tickets will be refunded through Ticketmaster. News of the cancelation came just minutes before the show was slated to begin at Dolby Live in Park MGM. The group’s next scheduled show is Monday, Dec. 5, and they promised fans that Steven Tyler would be well enough to perform then.

Aerosmith launched their Deuces Are Wild residency on Sept. 14 and is a 90-minute show featuring “exclusive, unreleased audio and never-before-seen visuals from Aerosmith’s archives.” The residency runs through Dec. 11.

This cancelation comes after Aerosmith had to cancel dates for Steven Tyler to go through rehab. In May, Tyler voluntarily checked himself into rehab after a relapse following surgery. The band postponed their Las Vegas residency for a few months while he recovered. In July he checked out and was reportedly doing “amazingly well.” He returned to the stage on Sept.14.

“We are truly sorry to inform our fans and friends that we must cancel our first set of Las Vegas residency dates this June and July while he focuses on his well-being. We will continue our 2022 dates starting in September, and we’ll let you know any further updates as soon as we can.” the band wrote in part on social media at the time. “We are devastated that we have inconvenienced so many of you, especially our most loyal fans who often travel great distances to experience our shows. Thank you for your understanding and for your support for Steven during this time.”

Steven Tyler has been open about his addiction recovery over the years, sharing his story to help others fight their demons. He has admitted that in the 70s and 80s, he believed that drugs fueled his creativity. It was only after he got sober that he realized that wasn’t true. In an interview with GQ in 2019, Tyler shared that he still regularly has to fight his addiction.

“I continue to partake in the 12-step program,” he said. “I can be in Afghanistan, I can be in Japan, and go to a meeting and the room is full of alcoholics and people that did drugs like I did. Only nobody’s high. And, believe me, the stuff they say is phenomenal. They’re still crazy, they’re just not under the influence.”