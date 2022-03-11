Alan Jackson Announces 16-Date ‘Last Call: One More for the Road’ Tour

Country star Alan Jackson is hitting the road again with the 16-date “Last Call: One More for the Road” tour, following his health struggles.

“I’ve always admired my heroes like George Jones, Merle Haggard, Loretta Lynn and Charley Pride who just played as much as they wanted to, as long as they could,” Jackson said in a press release. “I’ve always thought I’d like to do that, and I’d like to as long as my health will allow,” he notes, adding with a smile, “I’ll try to do as much as I can, but if I’m comin’ your way, come see me….”

Alan Jackson Announces Tour After Health Struggles

Recently, Jackson revealed that he suffers from Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease. At times, this makes performing difficult. However, Jackson has no intention of giving up on doing shows.

The tour dates are as follows:



Friday, June 24 Biloxi, MS (Mississippi Coast Coliseum) Saturday, June 25 Knoxville, TN (Thompson-Boling Arena) Friday, July 29 St. Paul, MN (Xcel Energy Center) Saturday, July 30 Grand Forks, ND (Alerus Center) Friday, August 12 Savannah, GA (Enmarket Arena) ** Saturday, August 13 Greenville, SC (Bon Secours Wellness Arena) ** Friday, August 26 Lincoln, NE (Pinnacle Bank Arena) Saturday, August 27 Kansas City, MO (T-Mobile Center) Friday, September 9 Lexington, KY (Rupp Arena) Saturday, September 10 Greensboro, NC (Greensboro Coliseum) Friday, September 16 Austin, TX (Moody Center) Saturday, September 17 Dallas, TX (American Airlines Center) Friday, September 30 Phoenix (Glendale), AZ (Gila River Arena) ++ Saturday, October 1 Anaheim, CA (Honda Center) Friday, October 7 Atlantic City, NJ (Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall) Saturday, October 8 Pittsburgh, PA (PPG Paints Arena) ** On Sale Date to Be Announced ++ Rescheduled concert from 2020; tickets for previous events will be honored; new tickets available!

Fans looking to snag their tickets can head over to alanjackson.com/tour. $1 per ticket sold will benefit the CMT Foundation, which funds research into drug development. Additionally, CMTF donors will match each dollar.

Alan Jackson Suffers From Neurological Disease

In an interview, Jackson discussed having CMT, as well as how that impacts his onstage performances.

“I have this neuropathy and neurological disease,” Jackson explained. “It’s genetic that I inherited from my daddy … There’s no cure for it, but it’s been affecting me for years. And it’s getting more and more obvious. I know I’m stumbling around on stage. And now I’m having a little trouble balancing, even in front of the microphone. So I just feel very uncomfortable. It’s not going to kill me, but it’s related (to) muscular dystrophy and Parkinson’s disease.”

Additionally, Jackson credited his wife, Denise, with helping him get by. She also added: “When I’m down, he lifts me up. When he’s down, I try to lift him up. The happy side of that is we’ve had a fairy-tale life.”

However, Jackson wants it to be known this is not a retirement tour. The musician added: “I never wanted to do the big retirement tour, like people do, then take a year off and then come back. I think that’s kinda cheesy. And I’m not saying I won’t be able to tour. I’ll try to do as much as I can.”