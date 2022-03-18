Alan Jackson Tour Tickets Are On Sale: Here’s How to Get Yours

Alan Jackson is hitting the road on his One More For The Road Tour! Here’s how you can buy your tickets today.
Alan Jackson is coming to a city near you. The One More For The Road Tour begins on June 24 in Biloxi, Mississippi, and ends on October 8 in Pittsburgh, Philadelphia. Hitting major cities all over the United States, Jackson is excited about his farewell tour.
Tickets are officially on sale for the public for almost every date. For ticket buyers wanting to go to Savannah and/or Greenville, you will have to wait a few more days for information. According to Jackson’s website, the fan presale and public on-sale dates are yet to be determined for these two shows.
Fans can purchase tickets directly through Ticketmaster. There are also VIP packages available here as well.
Alan Jackson Tour: VIP Packages
Are you wanting the full VIP experience at Alan Jackson’s farewell tour? Luckily, he is offering three special packages for his super fans. Named after some of his hit songs, the bundles include special seats and fun memorabilia. Check out the options below.
AJ’s Good Time Lounge Experience
- (1) reserved seat in the first 5 reserved rows OR GA pit ticket.
- Pre-show party in AJ’s good Time Bar inc.
- Memorabilia hand selected by Alan Jackson spanning his career
- Two drink tickets and complimentary snacks
- Private performance from AJ’s Good Time Bar band
- Exclusive merchandise autographed by Alan Jackson
‘Right On The Money’ Experience
- (1) reserved seat in the first 15 reserved rows
- Access to a pre-show party in AJ’s Good Time Bar
- Memorabilia hand selected by Alan Jackson spanning his career
- Two drink tickets and complimentary snacks
- Private performance from AJ’s Good Time Bar band
- Exclusive merchandise autographed by Alan Jackson
‘Gone Country’ Merchandise Package
- (1) premium reserved seat.
- Limited edition tour name poster
- Specially designed Alan Jackson tote bag
- Exclusive merchandise
For updated prices and information, be sure to visit the Ticketmaster link for your selected city.
2022 Tour Dates
Check out Alan Jackson’s full list of US Tour Dates below. Since it is his farewell tour, you will not want to miss his performance.
June 24 – Biloxi, MS @ Mississippi Coast Coliseum
June 25 – Knoxville, TN @ Thompson-Boling Arena
July 29 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
July 30 – Grand Forks, ND @ Alerus Center
Aug. 12 – Savannah, GA @ Enmarket Arena
Aug. 13 – Greenville, SC @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena
Aug. 26 – Lincoln, NE @ Pinnacle Bank Arena
Aug. 27 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center
Sept. 9 – Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena
Sept. 10 – Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum
Sept. 16 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center
Sept. 17 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
Sept. 30 – Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena
Oct. 1 – Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center
Oct. 7 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall
Oct. 8 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena