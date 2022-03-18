Alan Jackson Tour Tickets Are On Sale: Here’s How to Get Yours

Alan Jackson is hitting the road on his One More For The Road Tour! Here’s how you can buy your tickets today.

Alan Jackson is coming to a city near you. The One More For The Road Tour begins on June 24 in Biloxi, Mississippi, and ends on October 8 in Pittsburgh, Philadelphia. Hitting major cities all over the United States, Jackson is excited about his farewell tour.

Tickets are on sale TODAY! See Alan one last time in your city on his Last Call – One More For The Road Tour!



For tickets and VIP packages, visit https://t.co/W5SxuRWF2r. pic.twitter.com/H97eWN0Ehb — Alan Jackson (@OfficialJackson) March 18, 2022

Tickets are officially on sale for the public for almost every date. For ticket buyers wanting to go to Savannah and/or Greenville, you will have to wait a few more days for information. According to Jackson’s website, the fan presale and public on-sale dates are yet to be determined for these two shows.

Fans can purchase tickets directly through Ticketmaster. There are also VIP packages available here as well.

Alan Jackson Tour: VIP Packages

Are you wanting the full VIP experience at Alan Jackson’s farewell tour? Luckily, he is offering three special packages for his super fans. Named after some of his hit songs, the bundles include special seats and fun memorabilia. Check out the options below.

AJ’s Good Time Lounge Experience

(1) reserved seat in the first 5 reserved rows OR GA pit ticket.

Pre-show party in AJ’s good Time Bar inc.

Memorabilia hand selected by Alan Jackson spanning his career

Two drink tickets and complimentary snacks

Private performance from AJ’s Good Time Bar band

Exclusive merchandise autographed by Alan Jackson

‘Right On The Money’ Experience

(1) reserved seat in the first 15 reserved rows

Access to a pre-show party in AJ’s Good Time Bar

Memorabilia hand selected by Alan Jackson spanning his career

Two drink tickets and complimentary snacks

Private performance from AJ’s Good Time Bar band

Exclusive merchandise autographed by Alan Jackson

‘Gone Country’ Merchandise Package

(1) premium reserved seat.

Limited edition tour name poster

Specially designed Alan Jackson tote bag

Exclusive merchandise

For updated prices and information, be sure to visit the Ticketmaster link for your selected city.

Check out Alan Jackson’s full list of US Tour Dates below. Since it is his farewell tour, you will not want to miss his performance.

June 24 – Biloxi, MS @ Mississippi Coast Coliseum

June 25 – Knoxville, TN @ Thompson-Boling Arena

July 29 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

July 30 – Grand Forks, ND @ Alerus Center

Aug. 12 – Savannah, GA @ Enmarket Arena

Aug. 13 – Greenville, SC @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena

Aug. 26 – Lincoln, NE @ Pinnacle Bank Arena

Aug. 27 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center

Sept. 9 – Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena

Sept. 10 – Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum

Sept. 16 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center

Sept. 17 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

Sept. 30 – Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena

Oct. 1 – Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center

Oct. 7 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall

Oct. 8 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena