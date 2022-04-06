Amazon Music Raises Price for Prime Subscribers

Amazon recently announced it is raising the price for Prime subscribers using Amazon Music from $7.99 to $8.99 monthly for unlimited access.

Here are the details of Amazon Music’s Price Increase

Amazon Prime members will now be paying $8.99 a month or $89 annual for access to Amazon Music Unlimited

The Amazon Music Unlimited price was increased by $1 a month or $10 a year

Additionally, the Amazon Music single-device plan will now be $4.99 a month instead of $3.99

The price for Amazon Music Unlimited will not change for non-Prime members, who are being charged $9.99 a month.

New Amazon Music prices will go into effect on May 5th

Amazon also revealed that the updating pricing for Amazon Music will start on May 5th. “You will begin seeing the new price plus applicable taxes on your first bill after that date,” the platform explains.

In regards to any trial periods or promotional offers, Amazon says, “You will continue to receive the discounted rate for the remainder of your promotional period. Once that period ends, we will honor the original subscription price plus applicable taxes for one billing cycle. The new pricing will go into effect on the bill after that.”

Fox News also reports that Amazon Music Unlimited currently offers 90 million songs and podcasts. Prime Student offers the service for only $.99 a month. Meanwhile, Amazon Music Prime allows users to have access to two million songs.

Amazon Recently Increased Prime Subscription Prices For the First Time In Four Years

The increase in Amazon Music pricing comes nearly two months after Amazon announced plans to increase Prime subscription prices. This is the first time in four years that Amazon has increased the price of the membership option.

Amazon reports that it will increase Prime Membership pricing from $119 to $139 a year. Monthly Prime Memberships will also increase from $12.99 to $14.99. This equals around $180 a year. Fox News revealed that the price increase is due to increased wages and transportation costs. Along with Amazon’s expansion of membership benefits. The news fees began on February 18th for new members. Existing members are going to see their fees increase on the day of their next renewal after March 25th.

“Amazon continues to invest heavily in Prime,” Jamil Ghani, Vice President of Amazon Prime said at the time. “In the last few years, we’ve added more product selection available with fast, free, unlimited Prime shipping; more exclusive deals and discounts; and more high-quality digital entertainment, including TV, movies, music, and books.”