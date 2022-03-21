American Idol Contestant Delivers Cover of ‘The Dance’ That Would Make Garth Brooks Proud

On last night’s “American Idol” episode, one contestant paid tribute to Garth Brooks with a stunning rendition of his hit song, “The Dance.”

Twenty-four-year-old Daniel Marshall Griffith didn’t have a huge music career leading up to his “American Idol” audition. He confessed to judges Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, and Luke Bryan that he only started seriously singing “five or six” months ago. The Chesapeake, Virginia, native performed in about four or five gigs in that time, surprising the judges.

Griffith’s Performance of ‘The Dance’ by Garth Brooks on ‘American Idol’

But the biggest surprise came when Griffith opened his mouth and sang. The “American Idol” contestant has a rich voice, doing justice to Garth Brooks’ song in the best way possible. Not bad for a relative rookie in the field.

Richie kicked off the judges’ critiques. “Dan Marshall, you have that storytelling thing, man,” Richie said. “There’s something that you can’t teach, and that’s called natural talent and your craft of who you are. I like what I just heard.”

Perry added, “You know, I was really nervous when you said you’d only been doing this for five or six months. But I do think you have some natural-born talent… To come here and see if the world likes it is a huge risk. All you need is support and a little guidance. It’s not there but the foundation is secure.”

Bryan also provided a tough but fair critique of Griffith. He said the contestant’s guitar-playing seemed to distract him from singing with some real emotion behind it. But, “You’re one of the best-sounding country artists that have been through. But you’re not doing all the emotion properly.”

Bryan added, “If I had 20 minutes out there to coach you, I could really show you some tricks.”

All three judges voted to send Griffith forward in the competition. He earned his Golden Ticket to Hollywood, but the contestant certainly has his work cut out for him. Check out the “American Idol” singer’s performance of “The Dance” by Garth Brooks below.

‘American Idol’ Contestant Shares Touching Story About Start to Singing

Before he performed “The Dance” by Garth Brooks, “American Idol” contestant Dan Marshall Griffith shared a touching story about his grandfather.

The Virginia native claimed he sang all his life, though mostly for himself. He never really got up in front of a crowd until his grandfather passed away last summer.

“I’ve always been really shy, I didn’t like singing in front of people,” Griffith shared. “Beginning of the summertime, I sang at my grandfather’s memorial service. I forced myself, I was just like, you’re gonna do this.”

And that seemed to break the ice for Griffith. A few months later, he performed his first public gig at a brewery down the street from his house. And now he’s on his way to Hollywood on “American Idol.”