‘American Idol’ Contestant Delivers Stunning Cover of Whiskey Myers’ ‘Stone’

One American Idol contestant certainly did Whiskey Myers proud with a phenomenal cover of their hit song, “Stone.”

During his audition, Mark Osborne, who is from Virginia, performed the country song. Prior to competing on American Idol, he wanted to give up on music. However, he decided to compete as a birthday present for his mother. Consequently, the idea was simple; if he got the golden ticket, Osborne would give music another chance. The judges praised Osborne, and Katy Perry also said: “you’re the guy we look for in American Idol.“

“Here’s why I know you got something going on,” said Lionel Richie, before asking the camera to pull in close. The singer then gestured to his and Osbourne’s mustaches. The American Idol judge also explained: “Now you know… When you rock the mustache, you know what you’re doing, son. The ‘stache brings the cash.”

Ultimately, the judges then elected to send Osborne to Hollywood. The spring singer then responded that it was the “best birthday present ever” for his mother. As a result, Perry excitedly shouted “Happy birthday, Mom!”

While he made it through the audition with the Whiskey Myers hit, fans can see how Osborne fares when American Idol airs Sunday nights on ABC. However, Osborne impressed the band themselves, who tweeted that he “killed it.”

As for Whiskey Myers, “Stone” first gained popularity as a result of being featured on Yellowstone. Though their first album released in 2008, the band gained a fanbase slowly and surely over time. Additionally, their latest album, Tornillo, will release this summer.

Catch Whiskey Myers On Tour

Recently, Whiskey Myers also announced a new tour. Fans can catch them at several cities nationwide during spring and stretching into summer.

Additionally, their tour dates are as follows:

April: 23+ Beaumont, Texas | South East Texas Crawfish Festival

29 Worcester, Mass. | The Palladium

30 Wallingford, Conn. | The Dome at Toyota Presents Oakdale May: 1 Coraopolis, Penn. | Robert Morris University – UPMC Events Center

4 Charlottesville, Va. | Ting Pavilion

5 Salem, Va. | Salem Civic Center

6 Atlanta, Ga. | Coca-Cola Roxy

7 Southaven, Miss. | Landers Center

12 Wichita, Kan. | WAVE

13 Oklahoma City, Okla. | Zoo Amphitheatre

14 Rogers, Ark. | Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion

19 Columbus, Ohio | KEMBA Live!

20 Indianapolis, Ind. | TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park

21 Sterling Heights, Mich. | Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

22 Cleveland, Ohio | Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica June: 3+ New Braunfels, Texas | Whitewater Amphitheater

4+ New Braunfels, Texas | Whitewater Amphitheater

8 Cedar Rapids, Iowa | McGrath Amphitheatre

9 Maryland Heights, Mo. | Saint Louis Music Park

10 Camdenton, Mo. | Ozarks Amphitheater

11 Council Bluffs, Iowa | Westfair Amphitheatre

15 Cincinnati, Ohio | The Andrew J Brady Music Center

16 Asheville, N.C. | Rabbit Rabbit

17*+ Manchester, Tenn. | Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival

18 Brandon, Miss. | Brandon Amphitheater July: 7 North Charleston, S.C. | Firefly Distillery

8 Charlotte, N.C. | Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

9 Raleigh, N.C. | Red Hat Amphitheater

10 Portsmouth, Va. | Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion

12 Manteo, N.C. | Roanoke Island Festival Park

14 Dothan, Ala. | National Peanut Festival

15 Cocoa, Fla. | Cocoa Riverfront Park

16 Pompano Beach, Fla. | Pompano Beach Amphitheater

17 St. Augustine, Fla. | The St. Augustine Amphitheatre

29 + Corpus Christi, Texas | Concrete Street Amphitheater August: 4 Missoula, Mont. | Big Sky Amphitheater

5 Billings, Mont. | Magic City Blues Festival

7 Boise, Idaho | Outlaw Fields at Idaho Botanical Gardens

11 Grand Junction, Colo. | Amphitheater at Las Colonias Park

12 Sandy, Utah | Sandy Amphitheater

13 Cheyenne, Wyo. | The Chinook at Terry Bison Ranch

Those still looking to snag their tickets can do so over at www.whiskeymyers.com/tour.

Whether or not Osborne choose to perform more Whiskey Myers hits, his stint on American Idol is certainly worth following for fans of the genre.