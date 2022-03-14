‘American Idol’ Contestant Delivers Stunning Cover of Whiskey Myers’ ‘Stone’

One American Idol contestant certainly did Whiskey Myers proud with a phenomenal cover of their hit song, “Stone.”
During his audition, Mark Osborne, who is from Virginia, performed the country song. Prior to competing on American Idol, he wanted to give up on music. However, he decided to compete as a birthday present for his mother. Consequently, the idea was simple; if he got the golden ticket, Osborne would give music another chance. The judges praised Osborne, and Katy Perry also said: “you’re the guy we look for in American Idol.“
“Here’s why I know you got something going on,” said Lionel Richie, before asking the camera to pull in close. The singer then gestured to his and Osbourne’s mustaches. The American Idol judge also explained: “Now you know… When you rock the mustache, you know what you’re doing, son. The ‘stache brings the cash.”
Ultimately, the judges then elected to send Osborne to Hollywood. The spring singer then responded that it was the “best birthday present ever” for his mother. As a result, Perry excitedly shouted “Happy birthday, Mom!”
While he made it through the audition with the Whiskey Myers hit, fans can see how Osborne fares when American Idol airs Sunday nights on ABC. However, Osborne impressed the band themselves, who tweeted that he “killed it.”
As for Whiskey Myers, “Stone” first gained popularity as a result of being featured on Yellowstone. Though their first album released in 2008, the band gained a fanbase slowly and surely over time. Additionally, their latest album, Tornillo, will release this summer.
Catch Whiskey Myers On Tour
Recently, Whiskey Myers also announced a new tour. Fans can catch them at several cities nationwide during spring and stretching into summer.
Additionally, their tour dates are as follows:
April:
23+ Beaumont, Texas | South East Texas Crawfish Festival
29 Worcester, Mass. | The Palladium
30 Wallingford, Conn. | The Dome at Toyota Presents Oakdale
May:
1 Coraopolis, Penn. | Robert Morris University – UPMC Events Center
4 Charlottesville, Va. | Ting Pavilion
5 Salem, Va. | Salem Civic Center
6 Atlanta, Ga. | Coca-Cola Roxy
7 Southaven, Miss. | Landers Center
12 Wichita, Kan. | WAVE
13 Oklahoma City, Okla. | Zoo Amphitheatre
14 Rogers, Ark. | Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion
19 Columbus, Ohio | KEMBA Live!
20 Indianapolis, Ind. | TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park
21 Sterling Heights, Mich. | Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill
22 Cleveland, Ohio | Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica
June:
3+ New Braunfels, Texas | Whitewater Amphitheater
4+ New Braunfels, Texas | Whitewater Amphitheater
8 Cedar Rapids, Iowa | McGrath Amphitheatre
9 Maryland Heights, Mo. | Saint Louis Music Park
10 Camdenton, Mo. | Ozarks Amphitheater
11 Council Bluffs, Iowa | Westfair Amphitheatre
15 Cincinnati, Ohio | The Andrew J Brady Music Center
16 Asheville, N.C. | Rabbit Rabbit
17*+ Manchester, Tenn. | Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival
18 Brandon, Miss. | Brandon Amphitheater
July:
7 North Charleston, S.C. | Firefly Distillery
8 Charlotte, N.C. | Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre
9 Raleigh, N.C. | Red Hat Amphitheater
10 Portsmouth, Va. | Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion
12 Manteo, N.C. | Roanoke Island Festival Park
14 Dothan, Ala. | National Peanut Festival
15 Cocoa, Fla. | Cocoa Riverfront Park
16 Pompano Beach, Fla. | Pompano Beach Amphitheater
17 St. Augustine, Fla. | The St. Augustine Amphitheatre
29 + Corpus Christi, Texas | Concrete Street Amphitheater
August:
4 Missoula, Mont. | Big Sky Amphitheater
5 Billings, Mont. | Magic City Blues Festival
7 Boise, Idaho | Outlaw Fields at Idaho Botanical Gardens
11 Grand Junction, Colo. | Amphitheater at Las Colonias Park
12 Sandy, Utah | Sandy Amphitheater
13 Cheyenne, Wyo. | The Chinook at Terry Bison Ranch
Those still looking to snag their tickets can do so over at www.whiskeymyers.com/tour.
Whether or not Osborne choose to perform more Whiskey Myers hits, his stint on American Idol is certainly worth following for fans of the genre.