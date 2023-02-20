‘American Idol’: Here’s What Season 20 Winner Noah Thompson Is Up to Now

With season 21 of American Idol upon us, it’s a good time to check in with last season’s winner Noah Thompson. Looking back, Thompson was hesitant to even try out for Season 20, let alone win the entire competition. “I didn’t find ‘American Idol,’ my buddy found ‘American Idol’ for me,” he told the judges during his audition. “He told me he was going to sign me up and I said ‘no you’re not.’”

Thompson blew the judges away with his incredible country music vocals, captivating viewers at home and becoming a fan favorite. His talent carried him through each round until he emerged as one of the finalists in the competition. After claiming victory over runner-up HunterGirl, Thompson was rewarded with an impressive $250,000 prize and a highly sought-after record deal from Hollywood Records.

The singer is currently delighting audiences with his singing videos on TikTok and Instagram. According to Mass Live, he will be performing live at the Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival in Winchester, Virginia on May 6. Thompson recently composed and released chart-topping hits, including “One Day Tonight”, “Stay”, and the remarkable single “Make You Rich”.

Noah Thompson continues to have a working relationship with ‘American Idol’ runner-up HunterGirl

On top of releasing his own music, Thompson established a close collaboration with American Idol Season 20 runner-up HunterGirl and helped her secure a record deal at the same label. Subsequently, they embarked on an eight-city tour from October to December 2022.

Thompson’s remarkable vocal talents and charming charisma made him an overnight sensation with American Idol viewers. Katy Perry even predicted that Thompson would symbolize the American Dream! It was, therefore, no shocker when he received a nomination for the People’s Choice Award The Competition Contestant of 2022. However, Selma Blair took home the trophy as Dancing With The Stars champion in spite of his efforts.

In January 2023, Thompson announced his plan to move to Nashville in pursuit of a music career – an idea that was sparked by HunterGirl. His hometown is Louisa, Kentucky; however, with the promise of new opportunities and adventures in Music City’s buzzing industry atmosphere, he decided it was time for a change. As later confirmed through an interview with Music Mayhem Magazine.

She really wants me to move to Nashville. I definitely took that into consideration because that’s where country music is, right there. It’s definitely a thought,” he told the outlet. “I’m so used to my little hometown though, it’s almost going to be hard to leave. But to do this, what I’m wanting to, what I’m shooting for, that’s the risk you got to take.”

American Idol returned with season 21 on Sunday, Feb. 19th on ABC.