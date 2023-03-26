American Music Awards May Get Canceled This Year: Here’s Why

The American Music Awards have been losing steam in recent years. Founded in 1973 by Dick Clark to help ABC compete with CBS’ Grammy Awards broadcast, the award show started as a strong contender. In recent years, fewer and fewer people have tuned in to the AMAs. That’s just one of a handful of reasons the show may not air again until 2024.

According to Variety, the biggest factor in the possible one-year hiatus is competition with the Billboard Music Awards. Recently, organizers for that show announced that it would take place on November 19th. Usually, that mid-November Sunday is reserved for the American Music Awards. Usually, the BBMAs take place in May. So, many believe that Dick Clark Productions will bump the AMAs to May of 2024, effectively trading places with Billboard’s event.

An Uncertain Future for the American Music Awards

Variety reports, “Multiple sources say that neither [awards show] has secured a broadcast partner,” for the year. Penske Media Corporation owns both Billboard and Dick Clark Productions. Insiders believe that PMC had to choose which show to back. Since it owns Billboard, it will likely back the BBMAs.

ABC has partnered with the American Music Awards for years. Currently, it is uncertain if the network will renew its contract with the AMAs. At the same time, NBC has aired the Billboard Music Awards since 2018 but did not pick up the show this year. Instead, NBC is focused on expanding the People’s Choice Awards. This expansion includes the new People’s Choice Country Awards this fall.

However, a spokeswoman for PMC stated that the corporation currently has “offers on both shows from networks and streamers. So, in reality, the fate of the 2023 American Music Awards is still up in the air. Things aren’t looking great, though.

AMAs and BBMAs: A Look Back

After ABC lost the broadcast rights to the Grammys in 1973, Dick Clark created the American Music Awards. By the mid-80s, the new show had become a serious competitor for the Grammy Awards. In some years, the AMAs managed to have higher ratings than their established competitor. However, that’s not the case anymore.

The American Music Awards saw its lowest viewership ever in 2022. It pulled in a 0.6 rating and attracted just over 3.5 million viewers.

The Billboard Music Awards aired for the first time on Fox in 1990. That would be the show’s broadcast home until 2006. Then, it went on a five-year hiatus before airing on ABC in 2011. The show stayed there until moving to NBC in 2018 where it has been since.

Currently, neither the American Music Awards nor the Billboard Music Awards have a streaming or broadcast partner locked down for the year. Time will tell how this situation shakes out.