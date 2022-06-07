AMERICANAFEST Adds 58 Artists to 2022 Lineup: Hayes Carll, The McCrary Sisters & More

AMERICANAFEST solidified its 2022 lineup by revealing 58 additional artists slated to take the stage at various venues throughout Nashville on Sept. 13-17. Newly announced performers include Hayes Carll, Jaime Wyatt, Leyla McCalla, North Mississippi Acoustic, Oliver Wood, Sierra Ferrell, Margo Cilker, The McCrary Sisters, Mindy Smith, Tim Kelly with Ruston Kelly, Trousdale, and more.

The 22nd annual AMERICANAFEST now features 147 confirmed acts. Previously announced performers include Asleep at the Wheel, Black Opry Revue, James McMurtry, Jim Lauderdale, The Jerry Douglas Band, Joshua Ray Walker, Kelly Willis, Miko Marks, Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway, Rissi Palmer, Rob Ickes and Trey Hensley, Shemekia Copeland, Town Mountain, Watkins Family Hour, William Prince, and more.

In addition, a final round of performers will be announced in the coming months.

AMERICANAFEST at a Glance

AMERICANAFEST takes place Sept. 13-17 across multiple venues in Nashville

147 roots/folk/Americana acts have been announced

Americana Honors & Awards show at the Ryman Auditorium highlights the five-day festival

Festival passes are on sale now

Additional acts will be announced in the coming months

What to Expect

Last year’s festival showcased 240 acts performing across multiple Music City venues, including Mercy Lounge, City Winery, 3rd & Lindsley, The Station Inn, and more. Additionally, the destination event also features industry conferences, panels, and workshops.

Once again, the highlight of the week is the Americana Honors & Awards show at the Ryman Auditorium on Sept. 14. Brandi Carlile, Yola, Robert Plant and Alison Krauss, and Allison Russell earned multiple nominations. In addition, Americana favorites Jason Isbell, Sturgill Simpson, Billy Strings, and The Mavericks scored nominations.

AMERICANAFEST passes are now on sale to the public. Of course, passes allow admission into all evening showcase venues and select sanctioned special events. Conference + festival passes are also on sale. Moreover, the combination pass provides access to the daytime educational conference, the nighttime music festival, and all sanctioned special events.

Newly Announced Performers