Amy Grant Reveals How Her Faith Helped to Not Be Afraid Following Horrific Bike Accident

More than six months after she was hospitalized following a horrific bike accident in Nashville, Amy Grant opens up about how her faith helped her through the entire ordeal.

During her recent appearance on Today, Amy Grant recalled how she was knocked unconscious for almost 15 months after running into a pothole while biking. She said that her faith had a key role in the healing process. “It helped me not be afraid,” the singer explained. “And just to go however this turns out, I believe I’m held by love.”

Grant also revealed that the incident caused a traumatic brain injury as well as memory loss. “I wrote this long book,” she shared. “It was a spiral notebook. And I was just writing to remember, writing – making sure I could remember everybody’s name in my family, which I couldn’t, at first.”

Amy Grant stated the injury caused her to forget some of the lyrics to her songs. “So the first night of the Christmas tour, which is the first time back on tour, teleprompter, and I was on heels,” she recalled. “I was, like, holding onto the piano. Before the show I was like, ‘I’m so scared. I’m so scared.’ And I work with so many great singers, and they’re like, ‘We got you, we got you.’”

Amy Grant Reflected on Other Health Issues She’s Had Over the Years

Meanwhile, Amy Grant discussed the other health issues she has had, including having a cyst in her throat, which she had removed in January.

“[I was] working with a vocalist and she said, ‘What is happening in your throat? Lean your head back,’” Grant said. “And I said, ‘I know. It’s like I’ve got an Adam’s apple that keeps getting bigger.’ Unbeknownst to me, I’d had a thyroglossal duct cyst.”

Along with the cyst and bike accident, Amy Grant also underwent heart surgery in 2020. She said despite all the health issues, she has been able to bounce back. “I feel fantastic. I mean, really from 2020 on, I feel like I had to, if I were a car, I’ve made a lotta trips to the shop. And I feel like I’m emerging. I went, ‘Oh man, I feel like a classic now.’ And actually sort of re-revved up in a really beautiful way.”

Grant also shared that practicing her singing along with leaning on her faith continues to help her overcome the health issues. She then said that the bike accident taught her a valuable lesson. “To me it’s just been a great reminder that life is dynamic, people are dynamic. Nobody’s all good, nobody’s all bad. A circumstance is not all bad or all good. Even in the worst, awful, worst trauma, beauty and goodness are still present.”