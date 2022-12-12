Amy Grant Set To Perform Alongside Peter Frampton and Dionne Warwick in ‘One-of-a-Kind’ Concert

Amy Grant is going to perform alongside Peter Frampton, Dionne Warwick, and others at a one-of-a-kind concert in honor of Jerry Moss, the co-founder of A&M Records. The concert was supposed to take place in February 2022, but was postponed due to the pandemic. Now, it’s underway again and plans are taking shape.

In addition to Grant, Frampton, and Warwick, other performers include Morgan James, Nova Payton, Paul Rodgers, and Joe Sumner. Additionally, pre-recorded performances from Sheryl Crow, Cat Stevens, and Sting will be played. Herb Alpert, Misty Copeland, and Burt Bacharach will be in attendance but reportedly will not perform.

The concert will honor Jerry Moss’ contribution to the music industry and the arts. It takes place at the Music Center’s Mark Taper Forum.

“Jerry Moss has always been a music lover first. If it weren’t for him, Humble Pie and my own solo career might never have happened,” said Peter Frampton of Moss. “Jerry has been a champion of mine my entire life and I treasure our friendship.”

Amy Grant also had words of praise for Moss, mentioning his varied interests. “In getting to know Jerry Moss over the years, I was amazed by the breadth of his interests,” she said. “Whether it was music, horse racing, or trekking through Africa, excellence defined everything in which he invested his talents and passions.”

Rachel S. Moore, Music Center president and CEO, shared that the concert will definitely be one for the ages. “This one-of-a-kind concert,” said Moore, “which was slated for earlier this year, only to be upended by the pandemic, is worth the wait. This incredible celebration for Jerry will be the toast of the town.”

Amy Grant to Perform Months After Bike Accident That Left Her in the Hospital

Amy Grant has started taking the stage again after her bike accident that left her hospitalized this past summer. Recently, she appeared on the Dec. 12 edition of CBS Mornings which will feature segments profiling the 2022 Kennedy Center Honorees.

Her appearance at the Kennedy Center Honors was one of her first since the accident. After the Kennedy Center, she performed a Christmas show with friend and artist Michael W. Smith. Grant spoke about her healing process during a recent interview, and how she’s struggled in the past months.

“I forgot lyrics to songs that I wrote,” she admitted. “I’m just on a healing journey, but this time here. You know, love and kindness is also very healing, and I’m not kidding – I feel filled up from head to toe.”

She also shared how her husband, Vince Gill, has helped her in her journey. “He has just been so patient,” she explained. “Vince has a kind of way of grounding the space that we’re in even without saying a word. I think early on I said, ‘What if I’m different, what if I’m not the same?’ and he said, ‘Hey, every day we wake up a little different, and we love each other, and it’s good.’ I feel like my old rascally self.”