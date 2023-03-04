Amy Grant to Release New Music For the First Time in a Decade

Refusing to allow her 2022 horrific bike accident to impact her music career, Amy Grant announced plans to release new music for the first time in a decade.

During a recent appearance on TODAY, Amy Grant revealed that she will be releasing her latest single Trees We’ll Never See on March 24th. She also stated that she has been working on other new tracks, including a duet with Christian singer Cory Asbury.

In a recent press release, Grant revealed why it’s been so long since she released new music. “So much creativity has been put on hold in my life, for all kinds of reasons. Last summer I was asked to sing on a new Cory Asbury song yet to be released. This might be one of the best songs I have heard in a long time.”

Grant also stated she’s grateful that producers waited until she felt better from the accident to plan the song’s release. “I was so glad they waited for me to heal up and get back to the studio. Inspired by Cory’s beautiful song, Marshall Altman and I started talking about songs that we’ve written recently that affected us. I played him one of mine. He played me one of his.”

Amy Grant Opens Up About Her Bike Accident Healing Journey

Along with discussing plans to release new music, Amy Grant opened up to TODAY’s Craig Melvin about her healing journey months after her 2022 bike accident. She admitted that after the horrific incident, she wasn’t able to remember the names of her family member or even some lyrics to her songs.

“So the first night of the Christmas tour, which is the first time back on tour, teleprompter, and I was on heels,” Grant told Melvin. “I was, like, holding onto the piano. Before the show, I was like, ‘I’m so scared. I’m so scared.’ And I work with so many great singers, and they’re like, ‘We got you, we got you.’”

Speaking about how she dealt with memory loss, Grant said she wrote a long book to help her remember. “t was a spiral notebook. And I was just writing to remember, writing – making sure I could remember everybody’s name in my family, which I couldn’t, at first.”

Amy Grant then said that along with writing, her faith played a key role in her healing as well. “It helped me not be afraid,” the singer and songwriter shared. “And just to go however this turns out, I believe I’m held by love.”

Along with her bike injury, Amy Grant has had her fair share of health obstacles over the years. That includes having heart surgery in 2020 and a thyroglossal duct cyst removal in January.