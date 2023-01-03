Anita Pointer, The Pointer Sisters Star, Dead at 74

Anita Pointer, founding member of Grammy-winning group The Pointer Sisters passed away on New Year’s at the age of 74. She died in her Beverly Hills, California home surrounded by her family. She was one of two surviving members of the group. Now, only Ruth Pointer remains.

In the group, Anita Pointer sang with her sisters Bonnie, Ruth, and June. They started performing as a quartet in 1969. Years later, Bonnie would go solo and the group would continue as a trio. Over the years, Anita sang lead on many of the Pointer Sisters’ biggest and most momentous hits. She was the lead vocalist on their Grammy-winning hit “Fairy Tale” as well as their first hit single “Yes We Can Can.” Additionally sang lead on “Fire,” “Slow Hand,” and “I’m So Excited.”

In a statement, Anita Pointer’s family said, “She was the one that kept us close and together for so long. Her love of our family will live on in each of us. Please respect our privacy during this period of grief and loss. Heaven is a more loving, beautiful place with Anita there.”

Currently, the cause of death is unknown and the family has not released plans for a public memorial. However, her team told TMZ that she passed after a “somewhat lengthy and heroic battle with cancer.”

Anita Pointer’s Country Roots

Many fans remember The Pointer Sisters for their soul, disco, and pop hits. However, they also made a name for themselves in the country music world. “Fairy Tale” won the Grammy for Best Country Group Vocal in 1974. The song also brought the Sisters a Grammy nomination for Best Country Song the next year. Anita Pointer co-penned the song with her sister Bonnie, according to Music Row.

“Fairy Tale” was more than a Grammy-Winning hit for the Pointer Sisters. It also opened the door for the group to perform at the Grand Ole Opry. This made them the first Black female group to perform at country music’s oldest and most-respected institution.

Anita Pointer’s life began in Oakland, California. However, both of her parents were from Arkansas. As a result, they would take annual trips to the Natural State to visit family. Anita liked it there so much that she chose to attend the 5th, 7th, and 10th grades in Arkansas. This is where she found her love for country music.

Bonnie Pointer went solo in 1977. Anita, Ruth, and June carried on the Pointer Sisters as a trio. This new configuration landed ten massive hits between the late seventies and late eighties. During that period, the Pointer Sisters stayed firmly in the pop/dance lane. However, it wouldn’t be long before Anita was back on the country charts.

She recorded “Too Many Times” with Earl Thomas Conley in 1986. It went to number two on the country charts.