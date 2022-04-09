Ashley McBryde Hilariously Remembers Swiping Luke Combs’ Drink at the 2019 CMT Awards

With the 2022 CMT Music Awards taking place on Monday (April 11th) in Nashville, country music star Ashley McBryde is reflecting on a hilarious moment she and Luke Combs shared at the awards’ 2019 show.

“The first time I won a CMT Award was for Breakthrough Video,” Ashley McBryde recalled about the beginning of her interaction with Luke Combs. “And I am used to speaking with something in my hands because I’m really not good at knowing what to do with my hands unless I’m playing a guitar. So I stopped and took Luke Combs’ drink. And took it to the stage with me. ‘What are you doing?’ But I did it. And then it came off kind of charming.”

Luke Combs and Ashley McBryde definitely have a friendship like no other. According to Music Mayhem Magazine, Combs actually gifted McBryde a teddy bear late last year as her tour came to an end. In a post on TikTok, McBryde shared, “Luke Combs gave me an end-of-tour gift. And my reaction was fully on brand. Thank you Luke.”

Luke Combs is up for CMT Awards’ Male Video and Video of the Year while Ashley McBryde is a Collaboration Video of the Year nominee for her and Carly Pearce’s “Never Wanted to Be that Girl” single. Those competing against McBryde and Peace for the award are Dustin Lynch Featuring Mackenzie Porter “Thinking ‘Bout You”; Nelly Feating Florida Georgia Line “Lil Bit”; Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood “If I Didn’t Love You”; Jimmie Allen and Brad Paisley “Freedom Was a Highway”; Jordan Davis Featuring Luke Bryan “Buy Dirt”; and Kelsea Ballerini Featuring Kenny Chesney “Half of My Hometown.”

After Stealing Luke Combs’ Drink at the CMT Awards, Ashley McBryde Previously Spoke About One of the Worst Venues She’s Ever Played At

During a 2021 interview with Coop’s Rockin’ Country, Ashley McBryde reflected on one of the worst venues she’s ever played at. It happens to be in her home state of Arkansas. “I’m not gonna tell you the name of the bar,” McBryde declared. “Just in case that delightful little shoot-n-stab is still open. It had this name that suggested to me they probably serve hot dogs. It’s like a cool sports bar; I had booked it sight unseen.”

Ashley McBryde further explained that she invited two friends to help her set for the performance. However, when they arrived at the venue, the group realized that it wasn’t the kind of performance venue they expected it to be. “I knocked and a very nice gentleman named Dwayne opened the door and asked me, ‘Are you the entertainment?’ So, I go in. These are very, very nice people. But I quickly realized what I walked into.”

It was when Ashley Bryde realized, she had actually booked herself at an illegal exotic dance area. “I was terrified for my life the entire time. But it turns out they were really wonderful people. And the burgers were fairly good.”