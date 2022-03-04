Ashley Monroe Shares Incredible Cancer Update

After completing her PET scans in February, the results show that Ashley Monroe is cancer-free!

In December, the 35-year-old singer finished chemotherapy to treat rare blood cancer Waldenstrom macroglobulinemia. This is a type of non-Hodgkin lymphoma. She was first diagnosed in July and her last test was to reveal whether or not the treatment worked. Thankfully, it killed her cancer completely.

In a recent Instagram post, Ashley Monroe shares her cancer update in an exciting post of herself with her son Dalton.

“Well IT DID,” the post starts. “My blood work looked amazing and normal and so did my scans! They say this kind is incurable, but I’m just gonna believe it IS curable, and it’s gone forever. That was truly one of the most difficult seasons of my life. I didn’t know it was possible to feel so sick and defeated. BUT, I believe it was meant to be and I know it has made me a better person.”

Back in July, Ashley Monroe first shared her cancer and anemia diagnosis on social media. She also discussed how a bone marrow biopsy pinpointed her illness. However, she managed to stay positive throughout her entire journey. In December, she announced that she was finished with chemotherapy.

However, her journey wasn’t yet over. Her upcoming February appointment would confirm through blood and lab tests whether the treatment worked.

In her recent Instagram post, the 35-year-old singer announced that she is ready to get back to making music. Surprisingly, she was able to release an EP along with a Christmas album during her treatments.

Since her diagnosis last year, Ashley Monroe managed to constantly update her fans on her cancer.

In early July, the Pistol Annies member announced her illness in a long Instagram message along with a photo. She held a bouquet of stunning flowers in a mason jar, also revealing her friend, Gena sends the flowers every week. We can only imagine how amazing her house smelt!

Her post revealed her gratitude for her friendships and that she was enjoying a staycation in Nashville with her family. The day Ashley Monroe found out about her cancer diagnosis, she recently sat with her sisters. She gained her strength by being surrounded and prayed for by her family, manager, and close friends.

In September, the “Like a Rose” singer updated fans on her health as well as announced her newest project. She had gone through two rounds of chemotherapy as continued to take medications.

But Ashley Monroe continued doing things that made her happy while battling cancer. The singer worked with Tyler Cain to put together the collection of cover songs through an EP called “The Covers.”

“I wanted to record some of my favorite songs that if we were having a bonfire back in the day if we were having a party, this is the song I would pull out my guitar and sing,” Monroe stated about the EP.