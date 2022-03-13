Lauren Alaina Reflects on Becoming a Member of the Grand Ole Opry: ‘Best Night of My Life’

Just one month after she became a Grand Ole Opry member, country music singer and songwriter Lauren Alaina opens up about what the membership really means to her.

In a new Instagram post, Lauren Alaina shares, “One month ago today,. Trisha Yearwood forever changed my life by making me an official member of the Grand Ole Opry. And then she bought out Guitarth Brooks. Best night of my life.”

Following her induction into the Grand Ole Opry last month, Lauren Alaina shared a special video for the magical night. “CIRCLING back to this night. I can’t believe today is the day I became an official member of the Grand Ole Opry. I am still in disbelief. Thank you to my people for making this sweet video for me.”

Lauren Alaina, Trisha Yearwood, and Garth Brooks surprised the audience during the Grand Ole Opry induction by performing Alaina’s hit single Getting Over Him.

Lauren Alaina Declares Joining the Grand Ole Opry is More Than a Dream Come True

According to Taste of Country, Lauren Alaina discussed her emotions prior to taking the stage at her Grand Ole Opry induction. “I went to soundcheck and cried. I came into [the dressing room] and hung up my picture and cried.”

Alaina then recalled her first time on the Grand Ole Opry stage. “I remember the first time I stepped on the stage like it was yesterday. I looked over and my dad was sobbing side stage. I was just out there. And I was so young. And I was thinking, ‘ This is like a little kid getting to go to Disneyland for the first time.”

While also discussing her career goals, Alaina noted that the Grand Ole Opry membership was on her “To Do” list. “[Becoming a member] was my last goal that I made with my manager. So after tonight, I guess I gotta sit down and make some goals. I don’t know what to say. It is more than a dream come true. It is the dream come true.”

Meanwhile, as she was on stage during the ceremony, Alaina shared an outfit detail that was a nod to her early Grand Ole Opry days., “Can I tell you a fun fact? I wore this in my debut – this necklace. This exact necklace. And my stylist kept it for years and years and years. So I’m wearing it tonight. I don’t know that I ever imagined this day would come. I dreamed for it. But it just seemed like something that was just so out of rich. And I’m just really proud to be here.”

There are currently 67 Grand Ole Opry members. Alaina is known to be the youngest member.