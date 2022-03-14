Billy Idol Asks Fans To Think Positive As He Fights MRSA Superbug

Music icon Billy Idol just asked fans to think positively as he battles the MRSA superbug. 66-year-old Idol has been battling the staph infection for several months.

In a new series of tweets, Idol revealed that he’s taking two different antibiotics and is hoping for a recovery in the next two weeks. But that bug is known to be quite resistant to antibiotics, so only time will tell. This superbug caused Idol to have to bow out of his upcoming Tour with Journey.

Here’s What Billy Idol has to Say About His Battle with MRSA

“Had further sinus procedure but now need to have the IV treatment as MRSA I have is resistant to oral antibiotics.. lets see if this works.. probably will.. think positive!” he wrote on Twitter.

Then, he posted a bit of an update, writing, “Medical update correction: I have to take a further 2 types of antibiotics to beat this MRSA sinus infection no intravenous just by mouth… 2 more weeks to go yuk! Still I should b ok after this…”

MRSA, or Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, is a staph infection that’s resistant to the typical antibiotics used to treat other staph infections. It’s a painful one, and just a few weeks ago, Idol had to go into surgery to get some infection and blood clots removed.

“Part 2 of my sinus surgery today… a procedure to remove infection & blood clots … it turns out I had a MRSA infection resistant to most antibiotics… I will have a further treatment in 2 weeks time…” he wrote in February. It seems as if that procedure went well, and he’s moved on to the next phase of treatment.

Idol Apologized to Fans After Announcing He Wouldn’t be Able to Go on Tour

Last month, Idol took to Twitter to announce that he’d no longer join Journey on tour because of the infection. Toto is taking his place.

“I haven’t felt like myself since mid-December with a sinus infection that won’t respond to medication, It has worsened to the point where I have no choice but to have a procedure which I expect will put me on a path to recovery very soon,” he said. Now, he’s on that path, using multiple anti-biotics that’ll hopefully work against the infection.

‘The last thing I ever want to do is cancel shows and I am absolutely gutted that I won’t be able to perform with Journey as planned,” he continued. But he also thanked Toto for stepping in.

Hopefully, Billy Idol will get well soon!