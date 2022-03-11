Billy Joel Denies Involvement in ‘Piano Man’ Biopic, Won’t Grant Rights to Music or Likeness

Bad news, Billy Joel fans. Not only is the music icon denying involvement in the Piano Man biopic, but he won’t grant rights to music or likeness.

People reports that Billy Joel’s rep states that he is not involved with the biopic. It is currently in the works from Michael Jai White’s Jaigantic Studios. “No rights in music, name/likeness, or life story will be granted,” the rep confirms in a statement.

Variety also reveals that the Billy Joel biopic will follow the music icon’s early years. This includes being discovered by Irwin Mazur. Who was managing the band, The Hassles, that Joel was part of as a teenager. It will also highlight Joel’s breakout performance in 1972. Which actually captures the attention of Clive Davis.

Screenplay Writer and Director Speaks About Billy Joel Biopic

Variety also states that Jaigantic has secured “life rights” to Mazur. He notably served as Bill Joel’s music rep in the early 1970s prior to Piano Man. Meanwhile, producers say that the music needs for the biopic are “yet to be determined” at this time.

Adam Ripp, who is penning the screenplay and directing the biopic, also says that Billy Joel has been part of his life since his father signed him to his record label. That was when Ripa was 4-years-old.

Adam Ripp’s father, Artie Ripp, notably signed Bily Joel to his first solo record deal and produced his debut album Cold Spring Harbor. Adam goes on to say that Billy Joel’s music is ingrained in his DNA and it’s been a dream of his as a filmmaker to explore and celebrate the untold story of how Billy Joel became the Piano Man.

Mazur also says with the media outlet, “What a dream come true! These are the real-life events I witnessed first-hand that shaped Billy from a keyboard player in the local Long Island Band, The Hassles. Into the iconic musician, singer-songwriter. And entertainer who thrills audiences around the world, today.”

White goes on to add, “As a lifelong fan of Billy Joel, I am elated to be part of the team to produce his biopic. Billy Joel is a key figure of the Mountain Rushmore of American Music.”

Here Are Other Singer-Songwriter Biopics Making Their Way to Theaters Soon

People reveals that along with the Billy Joel biopic, other biopics of singer-songwriters are making their debuts as well. Daniel Radcliff is starring in WEIRD: The Al Yankovic Story. According to IMDb, The film will explore “every facet” of Yankovic’s life. From his meteoric rise to fame to his celebrity love affairs.

And Austin Butler will play Elvis Presley in Elvis. He’ll co-star with Tom Hanks in the film, which will premiere in June 2022.