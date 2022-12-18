Billy Joel Forced to Cancel Last Concert of 2022 for Medical Purposes

Bad news for Billy Joel fans. The iconic musician has postponed his show in Madison Square Garden after he contracted a viral infection. The show, his final concert at the New York venue this year, was initially set to take place on Monday night.

On Saturday, a spokesperson for the “Piano Man” singer shared a statement revealing the show would be moved to June 2. The rep also said the 73-year-old was “under strict doctor’s orders for vocal rest due to a viral infection.”

“We understand the inconvenience this causes everyone who purchased tickets and we apologize for this unexpected circumstance,” the statement added.

On Sunday morning, Billy Joel posted his own statement via Twitter, writing that he was “hoping to be closer to full recovery by now,” but wrote that “sadly, that hasn’t happened.”

Additionally, concertgoers won’t have to worry about exchanging their tickets to attend the new show, as their original tickets will be honored at the June concert. However, it’s important to note that the date could change if it conflicts with a playoff game.

In addition, this isn’t the first time the “Vienna” singer has rescheduled a show at Madison Square Garden. Earlier this year, he deferred a concert when the Omicron variant of COVID-19 was spreading in New York.

According to Joel, at the time it was the best decision for him and his team. He also said the rescheduled shows would occur in August. Per reports from Joel’s team, the rest of his Madison Square Garden concerts will go on as planned, with concerts on January 13 and 27.

Billy Joel teams up with Sevie Nicks for joint shows in 2023

Meanwhile, the iconic singer recently revealed he would be partnering with fellow legendary performer, Stevie Nicks. The Fleetwood Mac singer and Joel will perform together for a string of shows beginning on March 10. The two will also bring their show to cities like Philadelphia and Nashville running through September of next year.

Additionally, Joel’s website indicates that his show in December at MSG would have been the 86th monthy 132nd show of his career at the famed venue. His residency at Madison Square Garden goes back to the beginning of 2014. The “Movin’ Out” vocalist was also a part of the venue’s inaugural class of franchise acts. Those acts include the New York Knicks and New York Rangers.

As a solo artist, the New York native has also sold over 1.5 million concert tickets. In addition, he’s raked in more than $181 million from his residency at the New York venue alone. In the past, he’s brought out guest acts such as Bruce Springsteen, John Fogerty, Paul Simon, and John Mellencamp.