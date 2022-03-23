Billy Ray Cyrus Offers His ‘Thoughts and Prayers’ for Ukraine

Nearly a month has passed since Russia launched its unprovoked attack on Ukraine. Every day, casualties on both sides grow. In the weeks since the conflict ignited, some of pop culture’s most prominent faces have offered their thoughts and prayers in light of the war. Now, country singer Billy Ray Cyrus is sharing his own views regarding the war.

My thoughts and prayers for the People of Ukraine. — Billy Ray Cyrus (@billyraycyrus) March 23, 2022

In an empathetic post, Billy Ray Cyrus wrote, “My thoughts and prayers for the People of Ukraine.”

The country singer’s post comes on the same day that U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced that the nation has formally declared Russia’s commitment of war crimes amid their invasion of Ukraine. Now, Blinken has urged the International Criminal Court to prosecute. Numerous media outlets report it’s clear the Russian military has been targeting civilians and civilian structures.

Meanwhile, fans and followers of Billy Ray Cyrus shared their own thoughts and prayers for the people of Ukraine.

“Amen billy ray,” wrote one of the celebrity’s followers. “I feel so terrible for them.”

Another said, “It is incredibly sad and terrible what people in Ukraine must endure everyday.”

Arnold Schwarzenneger Pleas with Putin to End Ukraine Invasion

Billy Ray Cyrus isn’t the only American celebrity that’s spoken out about the current Ukrainian situation and the Russian invasion. Several days ago, cinematic icon Arnold Schwarzenneger also called on Russia, and Putin himself, to end the invasion of Ukraine.

As casualties grow and Russian air and missile strikes ensue, the movie star and former bodybuilder shared a nine-minute video to Instagram, touching on a variety of subjects and humanitarian matters.

He began the clip addressing the Russian president directly. Schwarzenneger opened his statement with, “as a long-time friend of the Russian people, I hope that you will hear what I have to say.”

He continued, “No one likes to hear something critical of their government, [but] I speak with the same heartfelt concern as I did with the American people when there was an attempted resurrection on January 6 last year.”

Schwarzenneger emphasized that this war is of no one’s fault but that of the Kremlins in power. He spoke directly to Putin himself when he said, “You started this war. You are leading this war. You can stop this war.”

Despite the might of the Russian military, official counts state the invading nation has sustained heavy losses. However, experts have stated the sheer size of the Russian military could enable the invading nation to withhold its relentless attack indefinitely for the moment.

Previously, Schwarzenneger also shared, “I hope sanity will eventually prevail and end this unnecessary war before too many lives are broken.”