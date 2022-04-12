Billy Ray Cyrus and Tish Cyrus’ Net Worth Revealed Amid Divorce: Here’s How Much

For the third time in 20 years, Billy Ray Cyrus and wife Tish have filed for divorce, which means the former couple must divvy up their net worth evenly. Celebrity Net Worth estimates that Billy Ray earned close to $20 million over the years as a recording artist, producer, and entertainer.

One generation likely knows the elder Cyrus for his hit record “Achy Breaky Heart” and hit 1992 album Some Gave All. Conversely, a younger generation surely knows him as Miley Cyrus’ father — both in real life and on the television show Hannah Montana.

Billy Ray broke into the music business after moving to Nashville in the early 90s and signing with Mercury Records. He would soon open for Reba McEntire and become a superstar artist in his own right. Some Gave All eventually became the first debut album to ever enter the Billboard country Chart at No. 1. It also earned platinum status nine times over throughout the years.

Billy Ray released his most critically acclaimed album in 1996, Trail of Tears; although the singles largely failed to hit commercially — certainly nowhere near the level of his early singles. In 1998, he released Shot Full of Love, his last album for Mercury and lowest-charting album to date. Billy Ray then left Mercury to work with Monument Records in 1999. Monument released a record in 2000 to varying degrees of chart and financial success.

Of course, the singer would soon reach a new generation of fans thanks to his up-and-coming megastar daughter, Miley. After becoming a household name again because of the Disney channel success, Billy Ray eventually broke back into mainstream music in a huge way. In 2019, rapper Lil Nas X featured billy Ray on the rap song “Old Town Road” and the remix shot to No. 1 on the Billboard Charts.

Tish Cyrus brings a substantial net worth to the divorce proceedings as well

But it doesn’t appear as if Billy Ray and wife Tish will only have to split his career earnings. Miley’s mother reportedly has an estimated net worth of $20 million, herself; largely thanks to reality television shows, producing credits, and influencer endorsements. Tish starred in her own reality show from 2013-2014 called Truly Tish.

TMZ reported that Tish cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split. The couple share five children together. The youngest, Noah, is 22-years-old, though, so the courts will not have to intervene in terms of custody or care. Tish also told the courts in her divorce filing that she and Billy Ray have not lived together for over two years.

Billy Ray originally filed for divorce in 2010; and then Tish filed again in 2013, but both times the couple decided to forego the legal split.