Billy Ray and Tish Cyrus Speak Out After Filing for Divorce

Since making the announcement, Billy Ray Cyrus and Tish Cyrus have opened up about their divorce. It seems to be for the best. When celebrity couples split up, it can be a difficult thing. However, it looks like the country music singer and his longtime wife have decided to split and leave on the best note that they can with one another.

“It is after 30 years, five amazing children and a lifetime of memories, we have decided to go our separate ways – not with sadness, but with love in our hearts,” a joint statement from the couple reads. “We have grown up together, raised a family we can be so proud of, and it is now time to create our own paths.”

The two are set on making the best out of their situation.

“We will always be family and look forward to a continued and loving shared experience as friends and parents,” the statement continued. “We have not come to this decision lightly or quickly but with so much going on in the world, we wanted to provide some clarity and closure, so we can remain focused on what is important. With Love and Hope… Tish and Billy Ray Cyrus.”

Last week, it was reported that the 54-year-old Tish had filed for divorce. Those filings say that the divorce is on the basis of “irreconcilable differences.” TMZ was the first to report the news. PEOPLE received the information regarding why the divorce was filed. According to the documents, Tish and Billy Ray have not lived together for two years. So, this is a long time coming, it seems.

Billy Ray Cyrus and Wife Tish Divorce After 30 Years Together

Billy Ray Cyrus and Tish filing for divorce is a bit of a shock for fans. The two have been together for decades and have raised an entire family together. Of course, their children, Miley, Braison, and Noah they had together. Billy Ray also adopted Tish’s daughter and son, Brandi, and Trace. Noah Cyrus is the youngest of the children at 22 years old.

Back 12 years ago, it was Billy Ray Cyrus filing for divorce. While he rescinded the filings, it was a bit of a break in the couple’s relationship. Clearly, other issues have come up since then leading to this decision from the couple. In a previous statement the couple made after splitting and getting back together again they cited going to couples therapy.

While that seemed to have worked for a while, the differences between the two seem to have been too great. Billy Ray and Tish Cyrus are going to go through with their divorce this time. However, the two are doing things together and look like they have figured out what is going to best suit them moving forward.