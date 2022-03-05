Billy Strings Announces Summer 2022 Tour Dates With Some of His ‘Biggest Rooms to Date’

This summer looks like it is going to be a great one with these Billy Strings summer tour dates being added earlier this week.

One of the best young singer-songwriters out there, this tour should be a ton of fun. Strings has made a name for himself with his storytelling, raw passion, and energy. He has worked with some of Bluegrass and Americana’s best and fans are dying to see him out on the road again.

Over on his Instagram, Billy Strings announced the summer tour dates that include shows from Montana to Massachusetts and New York to Tennessee. Thankfully, there are three dates in Louisville, KY so maybe I’ll be able to catch him at Iroquois Theater, fingers crossed. Are there any dates near you Outsiders? I’m betting these tickets don’t last long.

So, catch these Billy Strings summer tour dates. There aren’t many shows, really. And, tickets are already on presale for fans that sign up on his website. Then, starting Monday tickets go on sale for real. These dates are split into two halves. Dates from June 15-July 3 are the first to be on sale. Then, on March 14, the dates from July 22-August 27 go up for the public.

“Playing some of our biggest rooms to date,” Strings said about the tour. That’s exciting because that means more tickets for sale. So, if you want to see him take the stage and play some of his new music from Renewal.

The Billy Strings summer tour gives everyone something to be excited about. It seems that he wants to get out to as many regions of the country as possible. That Bluegrass sure can take you far in life, can’t it?

This is going to be a big 2022 for Billy Strings, summer tour dates, and a big back-to-back event at Red Rocks Amphitheatre. Seriously, you can’t pick a better venue for Strings to perform than at an iconic and wonderful place like Red Rocks.

Those dates are in May. The 12th and 13th to be exact. He has some of the best cover art and posters in the game. His Red Rocks art is trippy, just as you would expect it to be. Check that out over here if you want to see for yourself. Those tickets already went on sale, and I’m not sure there are many tickets left. Make sure to check out his site to make sure.

So, check out those Billy Strings tour dates and see if you can catch a show near you. I’m sure you won’t be disappointed.