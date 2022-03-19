With his fiancée, Ally Dale, previously supporting his music career almost every step of the way as his tour manager, country and bluegrass singer Billy Strings opens up about Dale holding that very important position.

During an interview with NPR’s World Cafe, Billy Strings discussed Dale’s role as his tour manager. “She actually just recently stepped down from [tour manager] and we got this other cat, Jason, who is stepping in. And she’s pursuing her own thing. Which I think is just amazing and what I wanted all along.”

While speaking about Dale’s impact as a tour manager, Billy Strings explained, “When she joined and jumped in the van, it was that. It was a van. And so she was just like, ‘Ok, I’m stepping in. I’m helping out with merch and this and that.’ It went from a van and five people to 20 people on two or three tour buses. And a couple semi-trucks full of lights and sound equipment.”

Billy Strings then praised Dale for how hard work and dedication to his career. “It’s like, she built this up to that. Which is just incredible. So it really just goes to show how capable she is of anything.”

In regards to what his fiancee is now working on, Billy Strings went on to add, “So, now she’s getting into some mindfulness and is doing this yoga teacher thing that she’s really into. And I just love that. So it’s cool.”

Billy Strings Refers to His Album ‘Renewal’ As Being Emotional

During an October 2021 interview with The Bluegrass Situation, Billy Strings shared details about his album Renewal, which was released last fall. “I listen to this album now and it’s emotional. I could sit there and tweak it forever. But there’s a point where it’s like building a house of cards. Yeah, I could add an extra tower on top. But it might collapse. I’ve always doubted myself. And I still do. But this album makes me think, ‘Hey, you’re doing all right, kid. You just need to keep going.’”

While discussing his career so far, Billy Strings said it’s definitely been a journey. “I hit the road when I was 19, playing 200 gigs a year, and for a while there, I was invincible, untouchable. I thought I could drive the van, sell the merch, book the hotels, settle up at the end of the night, write the songs, perform the shows, do everything. It was all on my shoulders.”

However, Billy Strings said there were moments of struggle. “But I hit a wall where all of a sudden, instead of being confident, strong, and untouchable, I was fragile and scared of the world. Anxiety really fucked me up. I started having these crippling panic attacks where my whole body would go into convulsions.”