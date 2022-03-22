Billy Strings to Perform at 2022 Lollapalooza: See the Full Lineup

The annual Chicago-based music festival Lollapalooza is on the horizon once again, and, as always, this year’s lineup is absolutely stacked. With over 150 artists featured, there’s something for everyone at the event. One artist that stands out, however, is William Apostol, better known as Billy Strings, who will make a stop at Lollapalooza this year during his summer tour.

Artists Featured at Lollapalooza 2022

Billy Strings

Metallica

Charli XCX

Green Day

Denzel Curry J. Cole

YG

Big Sean

The Wombats

Turnstile

Billy Strings to Perform at 2022 Lollapalooza Festival Alongside Impressive Headliners

Billy Strings will take the stage at Grant Park along with titans of the music industry including Metallica, Dua Lipa, J. Cole, Green Day, Doja Cat, Machine Gun Kelly, Lil Baby, and Kygo. The festival will take place from July 28-31 this summer.

Born and raised in Muir, Michigan, bluegrass musician and guitarist Billy Strings has made a name for himself in music. At just 29 years old, the young artist already holds a Grammy Award for Best Bluegrass Album for his song “Home,” which he won at last year’s Awards ceremony.

This year, he added two more nominations to his list of accolades. Billy Strings was nominated for both Best American Roots Performance (for “Love and Regret”) and best Bluegrass Album (for Renewal). This year’s Grammy Awards take place in less than 2 weeks, so keep your fingers crossed, Billy Strings fans!

Other Major Artists Performing at Lollapalooza 2022

Though Lollapalooza’s roots are in alternative rock, the festival has no problem platforming artists of all genres. The festival includes an impressive blend of metal, hip-hop, pop, and bluegrass – and that’s just the headliners!

The second tier of artists features none other than the group with the No. 1 song in the country, Glass Animals. Look a little further down the list and you’ll find Gayle, who took social media by storm with her hit song “Abcdefu”.

“Heat Waves” by @GlassAnimals remains at #1 on today’s global Spotify chart for a 58th day at #1 with over 4.2 MILLION streams and at #1 in the US for a 24th day at #1. — Pop Data (@PopDataMusic) March 22, 2022

The fact that Gayle is all the way down on the 16th line of the poster is a testament to just how much star power Lollapalooza managed to sign this year. A few other notable performers include Dashboard Confessional, Zach Bryan, Still Woozy, Tove Lo, Willow, Manchester Orchestra, and Goth Babe.

Four-day tickets went on sale today at noon CT, so if you plan to attend the entire festival, you can go ahead and purchase your tickets now! Those interested in a one-day-only ticket will have to wait, as they go on sale at a later date.