Billy Strings Plays 7-Song Encore to Kick Off Three-Night Run in Wisconsin

Billy Strings played a special concert last night in Madison, Wisconsin, to kick off a three-night run. Playing at The Sylvee, Strings and his three-piece band (bassist Royal Masat, banjoist Billy Failing and mandolinist Jarrod Walker) added fiddler Alex Hargreaves to the ensemble.

What to know

Billy Strings will play three nights in Madison, Wisc.

For an encore, Strings and his band played seven songs dedicated to Doc Watson

Watson would have been 99-years-old yesterday

The five-piece opened with “Hide & Seek” from Billy’s Grammy-nominated 2021 studio album Renewal. After that came a cover of the Grateful Dead’s “Wharf Rat” which blended into another cover of John Hartford’s “All Fall Down.” A “Death Trip” tease finished off the early part of the set.

The band then went back to Renewal for a rendition of “Hellbender” before transitioning to “End Of The Rainbow” and “Runnin’ The Route” paired together.

From there, Billy and the band played the title track from his 2019 LP, Home, followed by Jimmy Driftwood’s “Tennessee Stud,” and Renewal’s “The Fire On My Tongue.” The traditional “Sally Goodwin” closed the opening set of the weekend’s first run.

To launch the second set, Strings chose Jimmie Skinner’s “Doin’ My Time” before playing some more originals. “On The Line” and “Love & Regret” came next, and were broken up by the traditional “Red Rocking Chair,” a fan favorite.

Home record “Hollow Heart” came next. Then, Billy led the group through “Tentacle Dragon (Revenge of the)”, off Béla Fleck’s My Bluegrass Heart 2021 LP. Strings had famously contributed to the duet on both the album and as part of Béla’s guest-filled January concerts in Nashville and New York City.

“Dust In A Baggie” followed immediately afterward to the crowd’s delight. Next was “Show Me The Door,” the evening’s final song from Renewal. The five-piece band capped the set with Jerry Reed’s “The Likes Of Me” and the beautiful Home record “Away From The Mire.”

Billy Strings and his band takes the stage for a memorable encore

The magic really began, though, when Billy Strings and his band took the stage for their enormous seven-song encore to honor the late Doc Watson. Strings has often said what a huge influence Doc Watson is on his music, and yesterday would have been Watson’s 99th birthday. To celebrate, Strings ended the evening with songs associated with the bluegrass legend.

First, Billy went solo for an a capella version of the classic tune “And Am I Born To Die?”

Then, he invited his bandmates back out for a wild run of “Way Downtown,” “Cocaine Blues,” “Shady Grove,” “Down Yonder,” and “Summertime”to whip the crowd into a lather. To finish the super set encore, Billy Strings and his band played “Don’t Let Your Deal Go Down.”

It’s not the first time that Strings paid tribute to the late, great Watson, either. Last year at the Newport Folk Festival, Strings also played a set dedicated to the memory of his favorite musical influence.