Billy Strings Reflects on Getting to Perform With Two of His ‘Biggest Heroes’

Last week, bluegrass guitarist and musician Billy Strings had the opportunity of a lifetime on stage when he joined two of his music heroes Bob Weir and Les Claypool for a performance unlike any other.

The Highlights

Billy Strings recently performed with Bob Weir’s Wolf Bros. band

Les Claypool of Primus also joined them on stage

Billy Strings is currently back on tour in the east and out west

Billy Strings Shows Appreciation Following Performance with His Heroes

On February 28, Billy Strings joined former Grateful Dead member Bob Weir and his band, Wolf Bros. on stage at the Sweetwater Music Hall in Mill Valley, California. During his visit on stage, Billy helped the legendary band perform an incredible rendition of the “China Cat Sunflower” into “I Know You Rider” song cycle. This cycle first made its appearance on the Grateful Dead’s live album, Europe ’72. Following the performance, Les Claypool of Primus joined the musicians as well.

With how magical that night in California was, it’s no wonder that Billy Strings wanted to commemorate that performance with his heroes. So, on Instagram, the bluegrass star penned a touching message about the experience.

“I think my last post was sort of an understatement,” the musician admitted. “I just wanna circle back and reiterate how f—ing special and important this is to me and how grateful and lucky I feel to live this life.”

He continued, “I played on stage last night with two of my biggest heroes. It feels unreal and sometimes I really do have to convince myself that I belong and pinch myself to make sure I’m not dreaming. I don’t know what else to say.. I’m just happy as hell and grateful for all of the abundance of amazing people in my life. I don’t take this sh— for granted. ( thank you @jayblakesberg for capturing some of these moments I will cherish forever ).”

Initially, Billy Strings posted a different message on Instagram with a separate set of photos. But apparently, he didn’t feel like that was enough to truly honor the night.

“Thanks @bobweir for inviting me and @lesclaypool to come crash your party last night, we sure enjoyed the hell out of it,” he said.

Billy Strings Is Playing Three Nights in Wisconsin

Right now, Billy Strings is completing another tour across the country, and the first stop on his list is Wisconsin, where he’s currently playing.

Last night at The Sylvee, Billy, bassist Royal Masat, banjoist Billy Failing and mandolinist Jarrod Walker performed some of his most popular original songs as well as a few covers. He also added fiddler Alex Hargreaves to the ensemble.

To end the night, Billy and his band honored the late Doc Watson with a seven-song encore.