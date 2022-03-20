Billy Strings Shows Off a Sweet New Set of Wheels

Country musician Billy Strings shared photos of his tricked-out go-kart, which features a personalized design including his summer tour dates.

“New wrap on the buggy!! Let’s go boys!!” Strings captioned the post on his Instagram. The go-kart is blue and green, with both his logo and the tour dates on the hood.

Additionally, fans enjoyed seeing the singer’s new wheels. One commented: “I dig that you’re a car dude too.”

“Are you racing this thing?” wrote another. “I love riding buggies and two tracking but I know you do, too.”

One particularly enthusiastic fan then added: “You guys rule. Supporting grass roots racing, being the greatest jam bluegrass band in the world. If next you accomplish world peace, I would not be surprised!”

Billy Strings Summer Tour

Hyped as the “future of bluegrass,” Billy Strings lined up a roster of live performances throughout the country for the summer of 2022, which will certainly excite fans. Strings also recently added two back to back tour dates at Red Rocks in Colorado, which is an iconic venue. “Playing some of our biggest rooms to date,” Strings revealed about the tour, which still has tickets available in some locations.

Here is the listing of Strings’ summer gigs:

June 15 – Dayton, OH – Rose Music Center at The Heights June 16 – Maryland Heights, MO – Saint Louis Music Park June 23 – Cary, NC – Koka Booth Amphitheatre June 24 – Cary, NC – Koka Booth Amphitheatre June 25 – Cary, NC – Koka Booth Amphitheatre June 29 – New York City, NY – The Rooftop at Pier 17 July 2 – Baltimore, MD – Pier Six Pavilion July 3 – Baltimore, MD – Pier Six Pavilion July 22 – Louisville, KY – Iroquois Amphitheater July 23 – Louisville, KY – Iroquois Amphitheater July 24 – Louisville, KY – Iroquois Amphitheater July 29 – Indianapolis, IN – TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park July 30 – Indianapolis, IN – TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park Aug. 5 – Minneapolis, MN – Surly Brewing Festival Field Aug. 6 – Moorhead, MN – Bluestem Amphitheater Aug. 9 – Bonner, MT – Kettlehouse Amphitheater Aug. 10 – Bonner, MT – Kettlehouse Amphitheater Aug. 12 – Troutdale, OR – McMenamins Edgefield Aug. 13 – Troutdale, OR – McMenamins Edgefield Aug. 14 – Redmond, WA – Marymoor Park

Fans hoping to snag their tickets can do so over at www.billystrings.com/tour.

Billy Strings Talks Songwriting and Relationships

Additionally, the up and comer discussed his songwriting process in an interview with NPR.

“I still really need to be alone, alone, alone to write,” Strings explained. “I’m so embarrassed. I’m so embarrassed that someone is going to hear me or hear something that I’m working on.”

Apparently, this also extends to his longtime partner, Ally Dale. She acted as his tour manager to get the ball rolling in his career before stepping down to prioritize herself. Moreover, they are happily engaged. Though she’s no longer on the payroll, Strings felt he owes his successes to her support.

“When she joined and jumped in the van, it was that,” he then revealed. “And so she was just like, ‘Ok, I’m stepping in. I’m helping out with merch and this and that.’ It went from a van and five people to 20 people on two or three tour buses. And a couple semi-trucks full of lights and sound equipment.”

Strings also credited Dale for her hard work and dedication to his career: “It’s like, she built this up to that, which is just incredible. So it really just goes to show how capable she is of anything.”