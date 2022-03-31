Blake Shelton Celebrates Wife Gwen Stefani With Relationship Highlights Video

Country superstar Blake Shelton decided to celebrate his wife, Gwen Stefani, in a sweet video that captured key moments of their relationship.

Blake Shelton doesn’t need a reason to celebrate his wife, per se. He decided today was as good a day as any to post a heartfelt video chronicling their relationship. For context, the two met in 2014 when they both coached on “The Voice” on NBC. They started dating a year later in 2015 and got engaged in October 2020. On July 3, 2021, the two tied the knot in a sweet, intimate wedding ceremony.

Shelton kept his video tribute short and simple. He captioned the Instagram post, “THE [Gwen Stefani].” The video itself features Pharrell Williams’ song “Just a Cloud Away.”

In the video, we see a quick clip of Blake Shelton on “The Voice” stage. Text over the image says, “Shows up for work.” Then the video cuts to a gorgeous photo of Blake and Gwen together, with new text reading, “Meets my wife.” That text stays up on the screen as more images of the two slide by. We see them while they’re dating, after they got engaged, and during the wedding.

See the sweet tribute for yourself below. Blake Shelton also celebrated his wife on his Instagram Story, which Gwen Stefani shared with several heart emojis.

Blake Shelton Opens Up About Becoming a Stepfather To Wife Gwen Stefani’s Three Sons

Blake Shelton had no worries or reservations when his now-wife, Gwen Stefani, told him she had three sons. He took to being a stepdad like a fish to water. And it sounds like the boys get along well with Shelton as well, especially when they visit his country home.

Shelton owns a 1,300-acre ranch near Tishomingo, Oklahoma. Stefani’s three boys grew up in a bit city, so they were fairly “clueless,” Shelton told PEOPLE when they first visited. Stefani’s two oldest, Kingston, 15, and Zuma, 13, especially struggled to adjust.

“The two of them were like, ‘Well, what do we do now?’ ” Shelton said. “I go, ‘Go out that door and don’t come back till you’re too tired to go any further.’ Well, they can’t even imagine just going down to the creek with a net or turning over rocks or getting on a buggy and driving around.”

Soon enough, all the boys got the hang of country living and learned to love it. They compare it to going to “Disneyland” now. Shelton’s also taken the time to teach the boys some key skills, like fishing. Unforntuarly for him, they’ve taken to other outdoor pursuits that are a little bit more dangerous.

“When it comes to burning things and starting fires and throwing hatchets, you better get out of the way!” Shelton said.