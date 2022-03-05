Blake Shelton Contemplates the End of His Career

Blake Shelton has one of the most successful country music careers in the industry. But he has no delusions about the fact that the time will come to set down his guitar and microphone.

Earlier this week, Blake Shelton opened up to PEOPLE about where he’s at in his life right now and what he sees in his future. The conversation mostly revolved around his music, family, and participation in “The Voice.”

At a Glance

Blake Shelton has “prepared” for the end of his career.

He’s grateful for all that the country music industry has done for him

Since marrying Gwen Stefani last year, he’s dedicated more time to family. Especially being a husband and stepfather.

Blake Shelton Sees an End in Sight For His Career

After 20 years of success in the country music industry, Blake Shelton revealed that he doesn’t want to burn himself out trying to stay relevant. He boasts 28 hits at No. 1 on the charts and 21 studio albums. As time goes on, Shelton said that he’s more than willing to make room for the next generation of country artists.

“I’ve kind of always been prepared for when this ends and my songs aren’t getting played anymore,” Shelton told PEOPLE. “And I learned to accept it a few years ago — maybe three or four or five years ago — that it’s coming.

“You have to be honest with yourself, and you can’t believe that this is gonna go on forever, because it’s not,” the country star added. “I want to make great records, and the moment that I feel like I’m really not that relevant anymore, I don’t think I want to [record] anymore.”

Over time, Blake Shelton’s learned to be grateful for all that he’s achieved in his career.

“I’m not somebody that’s ever gonna beat my head against the wall, because this industry has given me way, way more than I ever deserved,” Shelton shared. “And I know that, and I’m proud of that. And when it’s my time to make room for somebody else, the last thing I’m gonna do is kick and scream to keep my post.”

He added, “But whenever that is, look, there’s not one complaint that I could have. I couldn’t be prouder and happier.”

Blake Shelton Talks Making Room for Family Life

Back in 2015, Blake Shelton started dating fellow “The Voice” judge Gwen Stefani. Six years later, the two got married in July 2021. Now, Shelton and Stefani live a happy life together, raising Stefani’s three sons from a previous marriage.

With the new responsibilities of being a husband and stepfather, Blake Shelton has accepted that he’ll have less time for music-making. But he’s more than happy about that.

“What I’ve been looking forward to doing for the last four or five years… is eyeing that timeline, that part of my career. Where I just need to start stripping some things away,” Shelton said. “You gotta get some life in there, and marrying Gwen [Stefani], I’ve married into a family. She’s got three boys … and all of a sudden you go, ‘There’s other stuff.'”