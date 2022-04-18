Blake Shelton Goes All-Out for Easter, Wears Bunny Suit to Celebrate With Gwen Stefani: VIDEO

Country music star Blake Shelton has never claimed to be too serious of a person and his Easter outfit today proves it. He celebrated Easter with his wife Gwen Stefani, his father-in-law Dennis, and 8-year-old stepson Apollo. Today is one of those days that means different things to many people. Most of all, family and gathering to celebrate warmer weather are all reasons to celebrate.

As a dad now, Shelton has a lot of dad stuff to catch up on. Like doing silly and slightly embarrassing things around the holidays. This time it came in the form of the country singer dressing up as the Easter bunny.

While he was dressed up for Easter, we here at Outsider couldn’t help but think of another holiday film that this reminded us of.

In case you were wondering, this is what Gwen Stefani calls her “Easter Blakey.” Good luck living down that nickname. Judging from all of the posts and photos that were shared on social media, it is safe to say the family had a great time this Sunday. And, how about that wallpaper? Bold, but I like it.

The celebration included Stefani’s father Dennis. Her son Apollo was also at the family get-together. Her other children, Kingston and Zuma were not there. However, Apollo and Denis look like they had a great time hanging out with Blake and Gwen. Besides Shelton’s footie pajamas, everyone else looked very well dressed for the holiday.

Blake Shelton knows how to celebrate Easter that’s for sure. He seems to lean more and more towards retirement every day and moments like today might push him to do it. Who wouldn’t want to hang out with their family all the time and wear goofy outfits?

Blake Shelton Takes a Break for Easter

The thing that Blake Shelton isn’t going to do for Easter is work. Unless he’s out at the farm on his tractor. As far as music goes though, the singer-songwriter just seems to be taking it easy and not getting up to much. With that said, he does have some interesting things that have popped up recently. Just this past Friday, Shelton released a new version of Austin.

The song was Shelton’s first big hit. He rode a wave to fame on that song in the year 2000 and it introduced his smooth, shaven face and flowing mullet to the country music world. An acoustic version is long overdue and I’m glad to have it out there and available.

All together, Shelton is doing things his way. Taking life at his pace. When he wants to step away and call it quits, he’s going to do that. However, until then, he’s going to keep entertaining millions with his music and charisma.