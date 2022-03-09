Blake Shelton Says Gwen Stefani’s Faith Has Influenced His Music

When Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani got together, it wasn’t an obvious match. However, it was for the two involved. Since they began dating, Shelton has been influenced by the pop star quite a bit. Not just in his personal life, but musically as well.

Here’s the Breakdown

Back in late 2015, Blake Shelton and former The Voice coach Gwen Stefani started dating

Shelton says Stefani’s faith in God has impacted his music and his own faith

The two got married on July 3, 2021

Since then, Shelton has talked about slowing down and even retiring

The country singer is now a proud stepfather for his wife’s three children

Since the two got together back in 2015, Blake Shelton and gwen Stefani have shown how much they care for one another. They were colleagues on The Voice and soon were spending a lot of time with one another. In the years since they have kept things a little lowkey outside of their musical collaborations together.

When it comes to the influence that Stefani has on Shelton, it goes beyond home life as well. His music has been inspired by his wife and her faith.

“I think that under the circumstances that Gwen and I fell in love with each other and got together was all the proof I needed,” Shelton said at the 2022 Country Radio Seminar. “She has such a strong faith in God: That’s No. 1 in her life and has been her whole life. She doesn’t beat you over the head with it – she would never do that. That’s her relationship [with God].”

While they were working together on The Voice, they became fast friends. Then, Shelton’s marriage with Miranda Lambert came to an end after four years. Stefani soon announced that her 13-year marriage with Gavin Rossdale was coming to an end. Talk about timing.

Since then, the two have worked on multiple songs together, Shelton wrote a song in lieu of vows for their wedding, and things seem to be going great for the newlyweds and their family.

Blake Shelton ‘Learned a Lot’ From Gwen Stefani

When they got together, Shelton and Stefani were in two different places in their careers. Stefani was a little more under the radar. Meanwhile, Shelton was riding the wave of being one of the biggest stars in country music. But, since they got together the country singer has put out two mega-hits with God’s Country and Happy Anywhere while Stefani got her first Billboard No.1 album in 2016.

“I’ve learned a lot from Gwen about a lot of things, really just watching her, learning from her and learning how she thinks and how she treats people, and how she just operates in her life,” Shelton went on. “Naturally I start seeing the God in everything, because she does. Of course, that starts bleeding into my record and my music, and next thing you know, I’m recording songs and writing songs about faith and God.”

So, if you like those newer Shelton tracks, thank his wife.