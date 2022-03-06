Blake Shelton Invites Several ‘The Voice’ Alum to Tour With Him

Country star and “The Voice” coach Blake Shelton invited several former contestants to join him for his “Spring Blake 2022 Tour” this month.

Since “The Voice” won’t be airing this spring, Blake Shelton decided to bring the show to his fans. He’ll be performing at four of his Ole Red locations, from March 11 to April 10. Ole Red is the restaurant/venue franchise Shelton owns across the country. You can find them in Nashville and Gatlinburg, Tennesee, as well as Orlando, Florida, and Tishomingo, Oklahoma.

At a Glance

Blake Shelton’s on a one-month tour with several “The Voice” contestants.

You can catch different artists at different venues, though Shelton himself will only be in Gatlinburg and Orlando.

Some of “The Voice” contstants come from the latest season, like Wendy Moten, Carson Peters, Lana Scott, and Hailey Green.

Here’s Who You Might Recognize From ‘The Voice’ on Blake Shelton’s Tour

Although Blake Shelton’s won more seasons of “The Voice” than any other coach, he cares about the future of all his contestants. That dedication is clear to see when he invited several different former contestants to tour with him for Spring Blake 2022.

You might recognize a good number of them from this past season. Wendy Moten, for example, stunned the audience and coaches with her incredible voice. Although she came in second to the family trio Girl Named Tom, Moten still has a bright future ahead of her. Especially since she’ll join Shelton in Nashville on March 22.

Other Season 21 contestants include Team Blake members Hailey Green, Lana Scott, The Joy Reunion, and Carson Peters. The Joy Reunion and Peters will hit up the Ole Red location in Gatlinburg, while Green and Scott will perform in Tishomingo. Scott will also perform in Nashville.

Other “The Voice” contestants will also join Blake Shelton’s Spring Blake Tour. Season 19 finalist Ian Flanagan will perform with Shelton at the headline show in Gatlinburg on March 11. You can also catch Flanagan in Orland and Nashville.

The Season 19 winner, Carter Rubin, will also headline with Shelton at the Orlando show on March 12. The Season 17 winner, Jake Hoot, will play in Nashville, along with Taryn Papa (19), Andrew Sevener (19), Gracee Shriver (17), and Pryor Baird (14). Another familiar face in Orlando is Kirk Jay (15).

To see the full schedule of events, make sure you check out the Spring Blake 2022 Tour website here.

Blake Shelton also posted a link to the schedule on his Twitter page last month. “Spring Blake is back and better than ever!!!! Join me and my friends at @OleRed to kick off the Spring Blake Tour ’22 in Gatlinburg and Orlando! We’ve got plenty of music, surprise pop-ups, and #TeamBlake performances! More to come… Who’s ready?!”