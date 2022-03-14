Blake Shelton Opens Up About Joys of Being Step-Dad to Gwen Stefani’s Sons

Less than a year after saying “I Do” to Gwen Stefani, country music superstar Blake Shelton is opening up about his duties as step dad to the pop icon’s three sons Kingston, Zuma, and Apollo.

During a recent appearance at Country Radio Seminar in Nashville, Tennessee, Blake Shelton revealed that when he and Stefani first started dating, she was worried that her children would be a “deal-breaker” in the relationship. “I think Gwen thought when we first started seeing each other that it was just gonna be a moment in time because of that.”

However, Blake Shelton declared his bride’s worries were definitely unwarranted. He noted that he looks to his own dad Richard, who was step dad to his brother, Richie. “My dad, when he married my mom – my mom had a baby. My brother, Richie. And he took Richie on and raised him from the time he was 1 year old. And my brother never thought of my dad as anything other than his dad.”

Blake Shelton then recalled his parents eventually divorcing and his father later remarrying a woman who already had children. He became a step dad to them as well. “The example that my dad set for me was that was not even a consideration. You got three boys? Awesome! My dad did it. My dad raised me. I could do this. I didn’t know what I was signing up for. But I was all about signing up for it. And every day I’ve fallen in love with the boys as much as I do with Gwen.”

In regards to the future, Blake Shelton said he’s needing to start “stripping” some things away. “You gotta get some life in there. [By] marrying Gwen, I’ve married into a family. She’s got three boys and all of a sudden, you go, there’s other stuff.”

Blake Shelton Previously Opened up About Losing His Brother Richie in 1990.

During a 2018 interview with Cowboys and Indians, Blake Shelton opened up about losing his brother Richie when he was a teenager. His sibling passed away following a car accident. He and his ex-wife Miranda Lambert notably wrote a song Over You that was inspired by Richie.

“Look, you’re never gonna get over it,” Blake Shelton explained. “For me, my brother was my big brother. I mean, I wanted to be him. I wanted to look like him, dress like him, listen to what he listened to. And be into the things he was into. So when he was killed in a car accident, it was literally like the world went silent. There was a void in my world all of a sudden. And I’m still not over it. I’m just used to it.”