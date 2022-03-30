Blake Shelton Opens Up About Stepsons Adjusting to Farm Life

Blake Shelton has eased into the job of being a stepfather quite easily, but teaching his three boys how to adjust to farm life has been a harder task.

As the 45-year-old singer shared during an exclusive chat with People, his stepsons, whom wife Gwen Stefani shares with Gavin Rossdale, were born and raised in Hollywood. And they’ve grown accustomed to city life. So when they first visited Shelton’s 1,300 acre Oklahoma ranch, they didn’t know what to do with themselves, particularly the two oldest, Kingston, 15, and Zuma, 13.

“The two of them were like, ‘Well, what do we do now?’” he said. “I go, ‘Go out that door, and don’t come back till you’re too tired to go any further.’ Well, they can’t even imagine just going down to the creek with a net or turning over rocks or getting on a buggy and driving around.”

Luckily, it didn’t take long for the boys to appreciate wide open spaces and the great outdoors. Now when they and their younger brother Apollo head to Oklahoma, they feel like they’re going to “Disneyland.”

And while showing them the ropes of farm life, Blake Shelton has taught the boys many skills, such as the art of fishing. But unfortunately for Shelton, their favorite pastimes are far more dangerous.

“When it comes to burning things and starting fires and throwing hatchets, you better get out of the way!”

Blake Shelton’s Own Stepfather is His ‘Inspiration’ in Parenthood

In a 2021 interview with 95.1 KFrog, Blake Shelton explained why it was so easy to love Kingston, Zuma, and Apollo as though they were his own.

“I have a stepfather in my life who’s one of my heroes,” he shared. “I love my stepfather, and I look up to him and he’s like a father to me. So I have a good inspiration in my life for how to do this and the kind of stepdad I want to be. And I take it very serious.”

The country music star admitted that because he has no children of his own, he can’t be sure “if it’s as hard or harder or not as hard as being an actual, biological parent.” But he’s certainly enjoying the ride just the same.

I also have a blast with it, I’m not gonna lie,” said Shelton. “I don’t take it so serious that I’m not enjoying this time because I really am, especially now that we’re five years into this thing, adding “I can’t imagine my life without these kids now.”

Blake Shelton officially became a stepfather when he and Gwen Stefani said “I do” on July 3, 2021. Now, the boys split their time in California with Rossdale and Oklahoma with Shelton.