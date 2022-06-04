Blake Shelton Raves About Married Life With Gwen Stefani: ‘She’s Magical’

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are nearing their one-year wedding anniversary; the country music star recently gushed to People about his “magical” wife. The pair will celebrate their wedding anniversary on July 3, but for now, they’re still giddy as newlyweds.

In recent conversation with People, Shelton expressed his admiration for Stefani; “incredible,” he said of married life. He began, “I wish everybody could have a chance to meet and talk to Gwen Stefani at some point in their life because you’ll just be a better person for it, is the only way I know to say it.”

He went on to wax poetic about his wife, saying, “She’s just a magical person to be around. She really is one of a kind and I […] That’s another one of those things. How could you even dream that? You know? And it happened.”

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani initially met on the set of “The Voice” in 2015, where they will both return for season 22. They quickly fell in love and married in 2021. Last year, Shelton revealed the greatest thing that had ever happened to him on “The Voice” was meeting Stefani. “People ask me all the time, ‘What’s the greatest thing that has happened for you since you’ve been on The Voice?'” he shared. “That’s a no-brainer, right? I met my fiancée here.”

According to People, the two are enjoying farm life on Shelton’s ranch in Oklahoma (a pastime Luke Bryan thinks he’s better at, by the way). But, Shelton said, Stefani’s three kids don’t see the joy in it like their mother does. He said the kids “don’t really get into farming because they associate it with work.”

A few months earlier, Blake Shelton continued to share with People how much he loves his wife; this time talking about the song he wrote to use as his wedding vows. The song is called “We Can Reach the Stars,” and, really, if you’re a chart-topping musician professionally, why not put those skills to use?

“I’m really proud of ‘We Can Reach the Stars’ and I’m really honored to be with her,” Shelton shared in a later statement. “That’s why we got married in the first place. That’s why we wear rings […] because we want everyone to know. I’m thrilled to share this song with the world.”

Shelton and Stefani are proud and joyous in their love, and the honeymoon doesn’t seem to be ending for them any time soon. Shelton also explained that he deeply respects his wife’s faith, and that she helped him find his own.

“I think honestly, looking back, that under the circumstances that Gwen and I fell in love with each other and got together was all the proof I needed,” Shelton shared at Nashville’s Country Radio Seminar this year. “She has such a strong faith in God. Just watching her and learning from her and learning how she thinks and how she treats people and how she just operates in her life, naturally I start seeing the God in everything, because she does.”