Blake Shelton Reflects on the Last 20 Years in Country Music

In every genre of music, there are immortal icons. The music of Johnny Cash, The Beatles, AC/DC, and OutKast, for example, will be played forever, even though every artist on that list stopped producing new tracks long ago. With an illustrious 20-year career in country music behind him, Blake Shelton could probably be added to the list as well. However, the megastar refuses to push himself too far past his prime.

Rather than risk fizzling out slowly, Blake Shelton made a plan years ago to make a graceful exit from music when the time was right. And he suspects that time may be rapidly approaching.

In a recent interview, Shelton explained his thought process. “I’ve always been prepared for when this ends and my song doesn’t get played anymore, and it’s over… it’s always over at some point,” Shelton says. “I’ve always been prepared for that and I’ve braced myself for it. I learned to accept it a few years ago, maybe three or four or five years ago that it’s coming.”

Blake Shelton is a master of his craft, but he knows there’s a finite amount of space available in fans’ minds for any artist. “The clock is ticking…people are going to get tired of you winning the awards. They’re going to get tired of you having number one, after number one, after number one, and they may not be mad at you, but they’ve already got two or three of your albums. ‘How many albums do I need by Blake Shelton?'”

“And you have to be honest with yourself,” Shelton continues. “You can’t believe that this is going to go on forever because it’s not. I want to make great records and the moment that I feel like I’m really not that relevant anymore, I don’t think I want to make them anymore.”

Blake Shelton Welcomes the Rise of New Country Artists

With enough time, all young and up-and-coming artists become the “classics,” and sometimes, they have a hard time accepting that fact. For some, it’s tough to accept that they’re no longer music’s new superstar. Not Blake Shelton, however, who welcomes the rise of new country artists. Although the end of his career is bittersweet, young artists coming for his spot is a good thing. It means country music is alive and well.

Rather than bitterness, Shelton feels only gratitude when reflecting on his historic career. “The clock’s ticking… I’m not somebody that’s ever going to beat my head against the wall. Because this room, these people, this industry has given me way, way more than I ever deserved, and I know that and I’m thankful and I’m proud of that.”

Though Blake Shelton has won dozens of awards throughout his career, he doesn’t feel they’re all that important. The most important thing is the memories he created along the way. “I don’t wanna sell out stadiums, I don’t care about that. I don’t care about winning awards… My award is when I look back at the last 20 years of my life and say, ‘Man, how the f— did that just happen?'”

“When it’s my time to make room for somebody else, the last thing I want to do is keep them screaming to keep my spot… So whenever that is, look, there’s not one complaint that I could have.”