Blake Shelton Reveals a Country Boy’s Best Friend

In Blake Shelton’s mind, a country boy isn’t complete without having his best friend by his side. And Shelton doesn’t mean the human variety.

No, in this country singer’s heart, dogs are the best friend you can have. We’ve heard it time and time again, but only because it’s true. There’s no creature quite as loyal and dependable (and cute!).

But Blake Shelton really hits this message home in his country music hit “I’ll Name The Dogs.” Shelton wrote this song as part of his God’s Country album in 2019. You can see a snippet of the song’s music video in the Instagram post below.

“What can we say… dogs are a country boy’s best friend,” Shelton captioned the post.

This isn’t the first time this week that Blake Shelton has brought up what it means to be a country boy. Earlier, he posted a hilarious video breaking down what in his mind, it means to be a country boy. The video starts off innocently enough, with Shelton rocking his cowboy hat and boots, sitting back with his feet up and a dog underfoot.

But then the video cuts to several different scenes showing a proper country boy at work. And the first, of course, shows Shelton “crawling out of a giant bonfire” like some kind of phoenix reborn. The scene is definitely pulled from his music video for “Come Back as a Country Boy.”

Another clip shows Shelton doing some “handiwork,” which is just knocking over a tree with his bare hands. Then it cuts back to the bonfire with “cracking open a cold one,” which explodes all over Shelton. And finally, it just says “hats” and shows the country star rocking different cowboy and baseball hats. See the video for yourself below.

Blake Shelton Reveals How His Dad Inspired Him to Be a Better Parent

Last year, Blake Shelton married singer Gwen Stefani and became a stepdad to her three sons. The prospect of joining Stefani’s family didn’t phase him in the slightest. He told Good Housekeeping how that had to do with the way he saw his own father parent his family.

“My dad when he married my mom — my mom [already] had a baby, my brother, Richie,” Shelton revealed. “He took Richie on and raised him from the time he was 1-year-old, and my brother never thought of my dad as anything other than his dad.”

Shelton continued, “The example that my dad set for me was that [children were] not even a consideration [in a romantic partnership]. You got three boys? Awesome! My dad did it. My dad raised me.”

And boy did he do a great job of it.